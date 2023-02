Operating profit margin boosted by economies of scale

Revenue growth expected to slow as macroeconomic conditions worsen

Blancco’s (BLTG) data erasure software was in demand in the second half of last year. As office workers returned to work, IT departments needed to replace their old hardware. The result: enterprise revenue and IT asset disposition (ITAD) revenue increased by 33 per cent and 30 per cent respectively. Operational leverage helped push up group operating profit by 42 per cent.