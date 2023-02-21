Companies roundup: HSBC dividend and Smith & Nephew results

HSBC (HSBA) took a break from the perennial debate over its corporate structure to say it was “considering” a specialist dividend of 21ȼ (17.4p) a share following the sale for $5.7bn of HSBC Canada announced in November.

Having announced this so prominently, it is virtually guaranteed that shareholders will receive an extra unexpected special dividend this year. If the payment comes through as promised, then HSBC’s shares will yield a hefty 7.1 per cent for the year in what looks like a clear pitch to the bank’s large pool of income investors both here and in Asia.

That impression is further reinforced by the expected return of quarterly dividends in 2023 and a bringing forward of potential share buybacks to the first quarter this year, if its capital ratio tops out at 14.5 per cent – both measures look specially designed to appeal to its Hong Kong retail investor base. Otherwise, HSBC’s earnings were in-line with what the market expected, with the bank booking higher debt charges in the fourth quarter of $1.4bn, but otherwise offering no further surprises. JH