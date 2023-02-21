Finsbury Food posts revenue growth on the back of higher prices

Notable overseas growth

Post-period acquisition

Aim-traded speciality baker Finsbury Food (FIF) posted chunky revenue growth on the back of higher prices as it navigates a challenging cost environment. UK food inflation jumped to a record 13.8 per cent in January according to the British Retail Consortium, highlighting the pressure on the sector. Management’s statement that it expects full-year trading to be in line with market expectations will be pleasing for investors in this context, as efficiency saving programmes continue to bear fruit.

While volumes were flat at an overall level, the picture was more nuanced across product segments. Chief executive John Duffy told Investors’ Chronicle that the company had seen some “consumer behavioural changes linked to price” in the half.

While the sales performance was as expected from previous updates, growth rates are a sign that progress is being made. UK bakery sales were up by 13 per cent to £161mn, with a 22 per cent uplift in UK foodservice a highlight as that income stream continues to recover. Sales at the overseas division, meanwhile, climbed by almost a quarter to £30mn as supplier and distributor subsidiary Lightbody-Stretz enjoyed strong trading in Europe.

Sales will be helped further by some earnings-enhancing M&A. Management took the plunge last month and bought meringue, teacakes and snowball manufacturer Lees Foods for £5.7mn. This looks like good business given the synergies on offer.

As with other food sector operators, Finsbury Food is feeling the impact of cost pressures. This was seen in the 50 basis point contraction in the operating margin, which fell from 3.9 per cent last year to 3.4 per cent this time around. But management’s cost initiatives are having an impact – it is aiming for another £3mn-£4mn in annualised savings this year. And the board is confident that margins will rise again to historic levels once current difficulties subside. The focus on protecting volumes looks like the right approach at this stage. Given the cost environment, the margin dip was hardly a disaster.

Panmure Gordon analyst Alex Chatterton pointed to Finsbury Food’s position as a “leading player in multiple niche categories” such as celebration cakes, and highlighted the company’s potential as a takeover target as long-term bull points for the stock. We concur. And the valuation remains undemanding, with shares trading on a consensus nine times forward earnings, according to FactSet, which is in line with the five-year average. Hold.

Last IC view: Hold, 76p, 26 Sep 2022

FINSBURY FOOD (FIF) ORD PRICE: 97p MARKET VALUE: £126mn TOUCH: 96-100p 12-MONTH HIGH: 102p LOW: 65p DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.6% PE RATIO: 11 NET ASSET VALUE: 93p* NET DEBT: 26%