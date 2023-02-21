Today's markets: Muddled for longer

Markets still can’t decide whether central banks will slow down rises and eventually cut rates this year or keep on going. On the face of it, members have been pretty clear that they’ll keep going until the data says they should stop, but for some reason traders are reluctant to believe them.

So far, that reluctance has pushed up share prices, albeit on low trading volumes, as we discussed last week. In recent days, things have been starting to turn. The longer we get into the year, the more data we see, the more likely it becomes that the central bankers might be right in what they say. This sentiment weighed down markets yesterday and is doing the same today. We’re not necessarily going backwards, but any impetus to push up values is falling away.

The FTSE 100 and DAX are both down but by less than half a per cent. Yesterday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were similar. The biggest gains were seen in Asia with the China CSI 300 up 2.5 per cent as the country continues to feel the benefit of fewer Covid restrictions. The Hang Seng was up 1.7 per cent overnight.

It’s unlikely sentiment will change until we see the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, as it’s also a quiet week on the hard economic data front. In the minutes, we’ll be looking for clues on whether or not Fed members think the US economy is feeling the effects of the rate rises thus far and if not, what signs they want to see. As mentioned yesterday, personal consumption expenditure, a favourite statistic of Fed governor Jerome Powell, will be key.

Until then, it’s difficult to call which way trades will go. If the minutes do not satisfy or add to the confusion, it’s likely we’ll see the numbers muddle along for the short term. Any hints, however, that Fed members think the top of the rate cycle is near could prompt a sharp upwards move in markets.

What is surprising is how much the macro is weighing down shares despite the results season being in full flow, certainly back home. The biggest riser today is Smith & Nephew (see more below) with a 5 per cent rise, but other companies have barely shifted the dial. Anglo American is leading the fallers table with a 3.8 per cent drop. At some point, fundamentals will push through, but as mentioned, it won’t be until traders have a much clearer view on where rates will end up. Here’s hoping for more clarity this week.