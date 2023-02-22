Companies roundup: Lloyds results and Rio Tinto

Lloyds results – a good barometer for the UK economy – were generally positive though shares fell slightly as it was a difficult set of numbers to unpack. Q4 profits before tax rose 80 per cent to £1.8bn, boosted in large part by the Bank of England raising rates to a 15-year high and continued resilience in the UK economy. Net interest margin improved by 0.65 percentage points to 3.22 per cent as it also announced a £2bn share buyback.
For the year, the bank reported statutory profit before tax of £6.9 billion, flat with last year, with higher net income and lower total costs offset by impairment charges as a result of the revised economic outlook. Click here to read Lloyds' full results
Read more on banks: FTSE 350 Review: Bank shares set to make money
Hammerson’s shares drop over ‘accounting interpretation’
Shares in shopping centre landlord Hammerson (HMSO) fell 3 per cent this morning after its net rental income dropped in its restated results for 2021. The landlord said that an “accounting interpretation” change regarding how Covid-related lease concessions should be reported meant that its 2021 adjusted net rental income had fallen from £190mn to £174mn. The company added that its adjusted earnings expectation of no less than £100mn for its forthcoming full-year 2022 results remained unchanged.
The company said: "[We] will present 2021 and 2022 figures on this basis at the forthcoming 2022 full year results on 9 March." ML
Primary Health Properties’ increases rental income
Health centre landlord Primary Health Properties (PHP) declared an increase in rental income but a drop in profits as it suffered a valuation hit. In its results for the last calendar year, net rental income was up 3.5 per cent to £141.5mn but a £61.5mn loss on revaluation slashed its pre-tax profit by 60 per cent, to £56.9mn.
The company said the 'mini-Budget' in September 2022 “amplified the turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine and rising inflationary pressures”. It added: “Despite the UK returning to some form of political stability in November 2022, the interest rate outlook has continued to weigh negatively on [the property sector].” ML
Future names new CEO
Media company Future (FUTR) has named Jon Steinberg as its new chief executive. Steinberg, who led the Daily Mail’s US digital operation after working as Buzzfeed’s chief operating officer, will succeed Zillah Byng-Thorne in April. Shares in Future dropped by more than 15 per cent after news of Byng-Thorne’s departure broke last year. She transformed the company from a loss-making magazine publisher into a digital media platform with 250 brands. JS