Companies roundup: Lloyds results and Rio Tinto

Lloyds results – a good barometer for the UK economy – were generally positive though shares fell slightly as it was a difficult set of numbers to unpack. Q4 profits before tax rose 80 per cent to £1.8bn, boosted in large part by the Bank of England raising rates to a 15-year high and continued resilience in the UK economy. Net interest margin improved by 0.65 percentage points to 3.22 per cent as it also announced a £2bn share buyback.

For the year, the bank reported statutory profit before tax of £6.9 billion, flat with last year, with higher net income and lower total costs offset by impairment charges as a result of the revised economic outlook. Click here to read Lloyds' full results

Hammerson’s shares drop over ‘accounting interpretation’

Shares in shopping centre landlord Hammerson (HMSO) fell 3 per cent this morning after its net rental income dropped in its restated results for 2021. The landlord said that an “accounting interpretation” change regarding how Covid-related lease concessions should be reported meant that its 2021 adjusted net rental income had fallen from £190mn to £174mn. The company added that its adjusted earnings expectation of no less than £100mn for its forthcoming full-year 2022 results remained unchanged.

The company said: "[We] will present 2021 and 2022 figures on this basis at the forthcoming 2022 full year results on 9 March." ML

Shaftesbury-Capco merger approved The merger between the West End’s two biggest landlords has been approved by the competitions regulator. Shaftesbury (SHB) and Capital & Countries (CAPC) received the green light from the Competition and Markets Authority, setting the path for shares in the newly-formed Shaftesbury Capital, which will trade under the ticker SHC, to list on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges on 7 March. Shaftesbury Capital would be a £3bn company – similar to Derwent London (DLN) in size – and would own almost 3mn square feet of West End real estate. The merger was agreed despite some Shaftesbury investors raising concerns last year about value for money in the deal due to Capco’s larger discount to net asset value. ML

Primary Health Properties’ increases rental income

Health centre landlord Primary Health Properties (PHP) declared an increase in rental income but a drop in profits as it suffered a valuation hit. In its results for the last calendar year, net rental income was up 3.5 per cent to £141.5mn but a £61.5mn loss on revaluation slashed its pre-tax profit by 60 per cent, to £56.9mn.

The company said the 'mini-Budget' in September 2022 “amplified the turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine and rising inflationary pressures”. It added: “Despite the UK returning to some form of political stability in November 2022, the interest rate outlook has continued to weigh negatively on [the property sector].” ML

Walmart: inflation more persistent than expected Walmart’s (US:WMT) fourth quarter sales defied fears of a weakening US consumer market. The retailer, which can be seen as a proxy for the US economy, saw revenue rise 7.3 per cent year-on-year in Q4 but rising costs pushed operating income down 5.5 per cent. Management expects revenue growth to slow to 2.5 per cent in 2023 because of uncertain macroeconomic conditions. However, they are forecasting operating profit to increase at a faster rate of 3 per cent. Management says this year's profitability boost will be achieved by using technology to improve productivity rather than raising prices, but admits inflation is more persistent than expected. Chief financial officer John Rainey said: "Food inflation has been the most stubborn of all categories. We were in the mid- double-digits in Q3 and Q4. We are doing everything we can to try and keep prices as low as possible for our customers." AS

Future names new CEO

Media company Future (FUTR) has named Jon Steinberg as its new chief executive. Steinberg, who led the Daily Mail’s US digital operation after working as Buzzfeed’s chief operating officer, will succeed Zillah Byng-Thorne in April. Shares in Future dropped by more than 15 per cent after news of Byng-Thorne’s departure broke last year. She transformed the company from a loss-making magazine publisher into a digital media platform with 250 brands. JS