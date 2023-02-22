/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Miners turn to the growing fertiliser market

BHP and Anglo have major plans while two Aim stocks are financing smaller projects
Miners turn to the growing fertiliser market
February 22, 2023

Bare fruit and vegetable shelves in supermarkets this month have brought the global food supply chain into sharp focus, as droughts in North Africa and tougher growing conditions in Europe have cut what is available to UK consumers. 

At the same time, Anglo American (AAL) will reportedly announce its updated plan for the former Sirius Minerals mine in North Yorkshire this week. Fertiliser mine developers pitch investors with the idea that their products will boost crops and see continued demand growth purely through the world's population rising. 

The fertiliser market is still being reconfigured a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There are two reasons for this: Russia and Belarus are significant exporters of fertilisers, while soaring gas prices were passed through into urea and ammonium nitrate prices, which are key fertiliser inputs. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data