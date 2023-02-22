Today's markets: Bad news for stocks

Treasury yields are up, as are market expectations for the extent of Fed interest rate hikes, and this is bad news for stocks. Share prices in Europe and Asia slipped Wednesday after US markets registered their worst day in two months, with the S&P 500 down 2 per cent to below 4,000. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 2.4 per cent and is testing the 12,000 level again, its weakest since the Fed statement on 1 February when Powell seemed to be declaring victory just a tad early.

Earnings are also proving mixed – but by and large this story is about markets waking up to the reality of how serious the Fed is taking inflation and how much cover the labour market is giving it still.

It's partly a 'good news is bad news' story again: the S&P composite purchasing managers' index reading for February came in at 50.2 yesterday (anything over 50 meaning an expansion), an eight-month high and well above the expected 47.5 level – more evidence that the US economy is far from cooling off. Eurozone and UK PMI figures were similarly positive on Tuesday, too.

European stock markets fell broadly in response to the sharp retreat on Wall Street, with the FTSE 100 down another 0.5 per cent or so. Shares in Frankfurt declined again too with some hot German inflation data coming in to underline what we are dealing with. German CPI rose 1 per cent in January after declining 0.8 per cent the prior month – and year-on-year growth hit the forecast 8.7 per cent. We note Deutsche Bank has lifted its forecasts for the ECB terminal rate to 3.75 per cent, from 3.25 per cent...joining the ‘higher rates for longer camp’.

The 10yr US Treasury yield rose above 3.96 per cent and the 2yr has breached 4.725 per cent as markets ramp up bets the Fed will go higher and hold on longer than thought. This is almost a word for word copy of the script from last year when the whole pivot story first emerged. Like then, it’s unwinding again now.

Minutes from the last FOMC meeting are due later in the session and will be closely scrutinised, as discussed yesterday.

Central bank news

The Bank of Japan stepped into the market after the yield on the benchmark 10yr Japanese government bond breached its 0.5 per cent ceiling for a second day. The move highlights the pressure the central bank is under right now to defend the yield policy and somehow explain how it plans to slowly normalise without causing some sort of market dislocation.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked rates by 0.5 percentage points as expected, noting that "higher interest rates are needed to ensure that inflationary pressures ease and employment returns to its maximum sustainable level".

Neil Wilson is the chief market analyst at Finalto