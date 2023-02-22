What to make of the Speedy Hire crisis

Management at Speedy Hire (SDY) must have felt like we all do when we find out that something has gone missing. In their case, though, it was £20mn-worth of tools and equipment. Its chief executive, Dan Evans, and the interim chief financial officer, Paul Rayner, had only been in post since October 2022. Talk about a baptism of fire. The previous chief executive, Russell Down, had agreed to stay on to ensure a seamless transition, and no doubt to assist with the financial year-end, which is a hectic time for any company. Perhaps the three of them went into a huddle over the crisis.

Hire equipment is the largest asset on Speedy’s balance sheet. As Investors’ Chronicle noted (‘Speedy Hire misplaces £20mn of equipment’, IC, 8 February 2023), each item of the company’s more valuable equipment carries a unique serial number. Thousands of them are tracked through an asset register, and they were worth £177mn on 31 March last year, the last time there was a full audit. Management thought the group’s lower-value items (such as scaffolding poles, fencing and non-mechanical plant) were worth £50mn, but these don’t have serial numbers. They can’t be tracked individually. And now they add up to only £30mn.

How does a company cope with this? Did management ask every location to check their stock once again? Not easy, since Speedy operates from 200 locations. But the scale of the missing items suggests that this is more of a central problem. In their annual reports, every company has to list their principal risks and uncertainties, and while Speedy mentions its four-hour promise for delivery of assets, the risks associated with getting them back are not mentioned. Speedy’s media release hints at a systemic problem. It says “management has strengthened the control environment for managing the non-itemised asset fleet, including perpetual asset counts with additional internal audit focus, enhanced control over purchases and disposals, and monthly reconciliations against the fixed asset register”. An external investigation has been set up to look at controls and accounting procedures.