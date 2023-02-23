Adidas needs to regain stripes

Adidas (DE:ADS) saw its credit rating downgraded by S&P Global this week, due to the “multitude of business challenges” the sportswear giant is facing. Like Nike (US:NKE), Adidas has seen inventories soar as consumers slow purchasing.

This has been exarcerbated by the well-publicised termination of its collaboration with Kanye West in October, following the rapper’s anti-Semitic outbursts, Adidas is facing competitive pressures in China (15.5 per cent of sales in the nine months to 30 September) and weakening consumer demand in western markets, the ratings agency said. Its downgrade by two notches to A-, with a negative outlook, follows similar action taken by competitor Moody’s last week.

Earlier this month, Adidas issued a trading update saying it would continue to review options for the Yeezy stock developed with West. If it is not sold, revenue will be €1.2bn (£1.05bn) lower and operating profit will decline by €500mn this year. If it decides against repurposing it and writes it off, this would lead to another €500mn dent in operating profit. The company also expects to incur around €200mn in one-off costs as part of a strategic review.