Companies roundup: Turnaround at Rolls and BAE spending

BAE Systems (BA.) reported flat operating profit of £2.38bn for 2022 despite a 4 per cent increase in revenue to £21.3bn. Statutory pre-tax profit was 6 per cent lower, due to a one-off tax benefit in the prior year.

The reduction in margin was attributed to higher capex (which more than doubled to £519mn) and R&D spend as it geared up to meet a surge in orders following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It took in £37bn (2021: £21.5bn) of orders, swelling its backlog by around £15bn to £58.9bn. Its guidance for 2023 estimated a 4 to 6 per cent increase in underlying operating profit to £2.48bn. Click here to read BAE's full results

Wood Group soars on takeover offer

Shares in mining and energy services and engineering company Wood Group (WG.) climbed 28 per cent after announcing Apollo Global Management had offered 230p in a buyout offer last month. Its share price went to to 198p.

Wood’s board rejected the offer, which is well below its 2022 high of 250p. Apollo now has until 22 March to make a firm offer for the company. AH

Nvidia beats expectations

Nvidia’s (US:NVDA) fourth quarter revenue of $6.05bn was slightly ahead of consensus estimate of $6.01bn. The company’s share price has shot up 45 per cent this year as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are an essential piece of the AI computing infrastructure. As part of its results, it announced it had partnered with a cloud provider to offer AI-as-a-service.

These results were driven by continued growth from the data centre business which was up 11 per cent for the year and 6 per cent for the quarter to $3.62bn. Gaming revenue which was badly hit at the start of the year also staged a bit of a recovery. It was up 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $1.83bn but was still down 46 per cent from a year ago.

Management is guiding to $6.5bn of revenue in the next quarter. Gross margins are also expected to return to around 65 per cent having fallen to 59.2 per cent. The share price was up 8 per cent in after hours trading. With a forward PE ratio of 48 it’s getting expensive again but its monopoly position in the GPU market is enticing. AS

Demand still strong at WPP Advertising giant WPP (WPP) has seen shares rise by 5 per cent, after revealing that brands are still investing in marketing. Full-year operating profits are up by 11 per cent. JS Read more here

Floundering generics division weighs on Hikma

Pre-tax profit halved at Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) last year after its generic medicines business came under pressure. The division made an operating loss of $117mn due to impairment charges related to changes in its longer-term expectations. Management also said inflation, higher utility costs and increased shipping rates hit profitability. JJ

Genus rises on profit growth Shares in Genus (GNS), the animal genetics company, rose more than 10 per cent on the release of its interim results. Pre-tax profits were up 14 per cent on last year, thanks in part to a partial recovery in the price of live pigs in China. The group’s CEO, Stephen Wilson, also announced his retirement – saying that a search for his successor was underway. JJ

Morgan Sindall performance pleases shareholders

Morgan Sindall (MGNS) shares rose 10 per cent after the construction company said its revenues and adjusted profits hit record annual levels in the year to 31 December, despite the headwinds pounding the housing market. Statutory pre-tax profits fell by a third to £85mn due to a £50mn charge for historic building issues – this was in line with previous guidance. CA

The chief executive of recruitment company Hays (HAS) is leaving after 15 years at the helm. Hays reported a 5 per cent fall in operating profit this morning, in spite of "record fees".

Three Reits post valuation drops

Shares in Supermarket Income (SUPR) dropped five per cent this morning after it revealed a 13.3 per cent slump in like-for-like portfolio value and rental growth of just 3.7 per cent over the six months to 31 December last year. It blamed the poor performance on “the outward shift in property yields applied by valuers as a result of higher interest rates and the overall macroeconomic environment”.

Meanwhile, Regional Reit (RGL) posted a 12.1 per cent like-for-like valuation drop over the previous calendar year while Abrdn European Logistics Income (ASLI) posted an 8.7 per cent drop in net tangible asset value over the three months to 31 December. Both Reits also pinned this on higher interest rates and the wider economy. ML

Spectris shows pricing power Precision measurement company Spectris (SXS) increased margins last year while and boosted like-for-like revenue by 14 per cent. Despite inflation pressures, the company showed its pricing power by increasing its adjusted operating margin by 50 basis points to 16.8 per cent. Read more here

Mondi makes more money

Packaging firm Mondi (MNDI) said pre-tax profit more than doubled to £1.56bn in 2022 as revenue rose by 28 per cent. It increased prices to make sure that it stayed ahead of “materially higher” input costs, which are showing signs of easing.

However, it also warned that both demand and pricing were also softening as customers ran own stocks. The company’s shares were down 7 per cent by mid-morning. MF