The FTSE breached 8,000 – but will it do it again?

It doesn’t happen often, so when the FTSE 100 index hit a new high last week, clearing 8,000, it provoked quite a reaction. In one way it’s an extraordinary thing, given the amount of invective repeatedly flung this benchmark’s way; in another, it’s not, given its heavy weightings to sectors that are thriving in the current environment. Nevertheless, constantly derided due to its lack of high-growth, new industry and innovative companies, and even written off as a Jurassic Park index, the Footsie is now reaping the rewards of its unique characteristics.

It hasn’t been alone in enjoying an early-year boost: French bourse the CAC 40 – a mix of luxury goods, healthcare, energy, construction, finance and industrials with a hint of tech in the form of Schneider Electric (which has now completed its takeover of Aveva, one of London’s few remaining tech hopes, and is one of our Ideas this week) – has also soared to new highs. US shares enjoyed a strong upward trend too, despite all the concern among investors about an economic hard landing.

These markets, and others, were benefited from a wave of optimism that inflation is being crushed (in spite of evidence that the rate of cooling off has been slowing down), that interest rates are nearing their peak and that the risk of recession is receding – which, if all true, would greatly alleviate pressures on households and companies. In essence, investors believe, or want to believe, that the dangers are passing. The reopening of China is another catalyst.