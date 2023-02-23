Today's markets: No wonder stocks are under pressure

US rates at 5 per cent for a whole year is what we know now. No wonder stocks are under pressure: the 1-year Treasury note yields more than 5.1 per cent, its highest in 22 years. FOMC minutes released overnight signalled more rate hikes to come – and remember those minutes were before the PMI data that has put pressure on share prices in the past few days.

The minutes said that while there have been “recent signs the cumulative effect of the committee’s tightening of the stance of monetary policy had begun to moderate inflation” it remained “well above the committee’s longer-run goal of 2 per cent, and the labour market remained very tight”. Which is what a lot of disinflation naysayers have been pointing out for some time.

Almost all committee members agreed to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points at the start of February, but a few wanted to hike by 50bps to “more quickly bring the target range close to the [desired] levels”. However, many said slowing the pace of rate increases would allow them to better assess the state of economy.

It’s also noteworthy that some members were worried about what they saw as a recent easing of financial conditions, while Jay Powell said conditions had tightened and declared disinflation was the order of the day.

All of this has meant a mixed start for European equity markets – London down a bit more, Frankfurt higher by around half a percent.

American debt

It can’t go on forever – American consumers are loading up on debt rather than cutting back, only making problems worse when it does all burst. An even bigger and more damaging recession could be on the way.

Neil Wilson is the chief market analyst at Finalto