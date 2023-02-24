Economic outlook: 27 February - 3 March

After 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, borrowing costs are ticking up. The Bank of England will release its Money and Credit Report on Wednesday 1 March, and it is likely to show further evidence of mortgage approvals flatlining.

London remains the most expensive region in England, but has recently seen the weakest house price growth. Part of this can be attributed to higher interest rates: loan-to-income ratios are higher in the capital, meaning prices are more vulnerable to rising mortgage costs.

Nationwide's chief economist, Robert Gardner, commented last month that “affordability pressures remain particularly acute in London and the south of England, where mortgage servicing costs have risen sharply compared with a year ago”.