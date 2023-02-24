Netflix in the driving seat as investors focus on profits

Brokers expect strong cash flow growth from Netflix

Disney+ is falling behind its rival

The video streaming market is being reshaped after last year’s sentiment collapse. Both Netflix (US:NFLX) and Disney (US:DIS) have changed chief executives and stripped subscriber growth forecasts from their results. The focus now is solely on profitability, which puts established player Netflix well ahead of the competition.

Netflix is staging a recovery from the share price slump suffered at the beginning of last year. In April 2022, its market capitalisation was 70 per cent below its 2021 peak. However, after a series of positive results the company has regained around half of those losses. While it has been swept up in the broader tech rebound driven by hopes of interest rate hikes slowing in the US, its performance has also improved.