On the hunt for dividends in Japan

After decades of stagnation, the Japanese economy is in a better place than other developed countries

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust seeks companies with attractive valuations, solid balance sheets and reliable dividends

The trust’s manager, Richard Aston, says Japanese companies are modernising their approach to shareholders

Amid all the talk of inflation and recession in the west, Japan stands out as an outlier among developed countries: its economic circumstances are different enough for that country’s stock market to possibly have a better 2023 than its peers.

Although investors have been sceptical about this country for a long time and with good reason, over the past 10 years things have started to look up again. It has been a slow climb rather than a spectacular run but, for the patient investor, the promise is there. And this might be a good time to tap into it.

Richard Aston, manager of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (CCJI), acknowledges that it is not an easy market for attracting investors. “We still find a lot of people who have a reluctance to even consider it, given its chequered history,” he says.

But improvements to companies’ capital efficiency and corporate governance have led to attractive dividends and share buy-back programmes, he adds, “and that’s the real reason people should look at Japan today in a way that they didn’t 20 years ago”.

The newest of a handful of investment trusts investing in Japanese equities, CC Japan Income & Growth is run by Coupland Cardiff, a specialist Asia and Japan asset manager founded in 2005. The trust aims to provide investors with dividend income combined with capital growth, a style that has done better than its more growth-focused peers in the past year. The trust has a solid track record on a three-year and five-year basis too.

Richard Aston CV 2010 - Joined Coupland Cardiff Asset Management as portfolio manager 2000 - Appointed head of Japanese equities at JP Morgan Asset Management (London and Tokyo) 1997 - Appointed as a portfolio manager on the Japanese desk 1992 - Joined AXA Investment Managers as an investment analyst

Japan equity trusts' performance, sterling share price total return as at 13 February (%) Fund/benchmark 1yr 3yr 5yr 10yr CC Japan Income & Growth Trust 2.5 14.2 20.6 - Schroder Japan Growth 0.3 17.6 8.8 148.2 Fidelity Japan Trust -7.2 1.4 25.0 229.4 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust -8.8 0.5 0.8 231.1 JPMorgan Japanese -9.3 10.4 20.7 197.5 AIC Japan sector average -5.4 9.3 15.5 203.4 TOPIX index 3.1 11.4 20.4 129.6 Source: FE

A less difficult year

There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the Japanese economy this year. Aston points to the recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far been “sluggish” because outbreaks and restrictions partially continued over the course of 2022.

“There is renewed momentum behind a normalisation of the [Japanese] economy during 2023, in stark contrast to certain western economies where that strong recovery occurred in 2021 and 2022,” he says. “The situation in Japan is just very different.”

Various Japanese companies should also benefit from the reopening of the Chinese economy – some because they have manufacturing operations in China, and others because it is an important market for their sales or thanks to the flow of Chinese tourists to Japan.

In December 2022, Japan’s inflation core rate, which excludes food prices but includes oil, reached a 41-year high at 4 per cent. The Bank of Japan has been trying to boost inflation for years to give a push to the country’s stagnant economy, but for now rising prices seem to have more to do with a weak yen and the higher cost of imported commodities than with wage growth.

Aston thinks that the signs are encouraging, with companies such as Fast Retailing (JP:9983), owner of the Uniqlo brand, increasing its wages by a whopping 40 per cent. The Japanese labour market, traditionally very rigid, is having to adapt to the country’s ageing demographics: as older workers retire, companies have to make themselves more attractive to talent, for example by increasing wages or improving working conditions.

An ageing workforce is not usually great news for a country’s prospects, but Aston thinks Japanese companies can take it. “A lot of industries in Japan are still very labour intensive, particularly in service areas, and are changing rapidly thanks to digitisation and technology,” he says.

Depending on how much wages inflate in the country, companies should have the capacity to cut back on employee numbers as their older and higher-paid workers retire, and offer better conditions to the rest of the workforce.

Despite a tweak to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control policy in December when it raised its cap on 10-year government bond yields, it has so far maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on the grounds that the year-on-year rise in core inflation is still forecast to fall below its 2 per cent target in the next two fiscal years. But this may not last indefinitely. In April, Haruhiko Kuroda steps down as Bank of Japan governor, and his designated successor, economist Kazuo Ueda, will face the delicate task of steering the Japanese economy in the right direction in the new environment.

Overall, while the Japanese market is hardly insulated from global recession fears, which could dampen global demand, the country’s unique economic profile makes it better positioned than some others in 2023.

A changed landscape

Short-term tailwinds aside, Aston likes where Japanese companies are going in the long run. The trust’s strategy involves looking for long-term growth businesses focused on shareholder returns on reasonable valuations. After the Japanese asset bubble burst in 2008, from the early 2010s Aston was increasingly able to identify Japanese companies with attractive valuations, solid balance sheets and an ability to appreciate the role of shareholders – something the Japanese stock market was not associated with. That trend continues and is bearing fruit.

“Valuations are still very attractive, while the growth rate of shareholder returns and dividends in particular has been far superior to other markets over the past 10 years,” says Aston. He adds that unlike in Europe and in the UK, dividends from the Japanese market remained robust even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with very few cuts.

A case in point is human resources company dip Corp (JP:2379), the trust’s sixth-largest holding at the end of January. A high-growth company and market leader in its sector with an attractive dividend growth profile, it was once too expensive for the trust, says Aston. And its management had not put enough emphasis on dividend stability in tougher times. But this changed during the Covid-19 pandemic when it committed to maintaining the same level of dividend despite a deteriorating business environment. However, its share price still fell, providing an investment opportunity.

Not all Japanese companies have embraced this approach and many are still managed traditionally. “[There are] companies we meet that say, for example, that cash on the balance sheet is nothing that investors should worry about because it belongs to the company and not the shareholders,” Aston explains.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s managers also seek to avoid companies that focus on domestic consumption via traditional retail, which has uncertain future prospects as the Japanese population is declining. Aston and his colleagues also avoid steel companies such as Kobe Steel (JP:5406) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (JP:9107). Aston says that Japan has too many steel companies for the size of its economy and their dividend profile tends to be very volatile.

Aston uses these examples to make the case for investing in Japan actively, and the trust’s net asset value (NAV) has consistently outperformed its benchmark, the Topix index. But not unusually for a Japan equity trust, CC Japan Income & Growth has been trading at a discount to NAV for the past three years and its share price performance has not been as strong.

The trust invests in around 40 companies and changes are made to its holdings on the basis of valuation or a “change of fundamentals” within a company. Purchases in 2022 included new positions in Toyota Motor (JP:7203), whose valuation became more attractive, and Zozo (JP:3092), a fast-growing online fashion retailer. Zozo’s charismatic and somewhat eccentric founder, Yusaku Maezawa, left the company in 2019 and the new management has a “much more professional” approach, says Aston.

Sells during the year included GLP J-REIT (JP:3281) and Star Asia Investment (JP:3468), due to real estate investment trusts (Reits) becoming less attractive in an environment of rising interest rates. The trust also sold telecommunications infrastructure company Exeo (JP:1951) and small companies business services provider Hikari Tsushin (JP:9435) due to greater risks to their business prospects.

Top 10 holdings as at 31 January 2023 Holding Weighting (%) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial 7.3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 6.8 Socionext 5.6 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 5.3 Itochu 4.5 DIP 4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemicals 4.3 SBI 4.3 Sompo 4.1 Softbank 4.1 Source: Coupland Cardiff Asset Management

Currency

For a UK investor allocating money to Japanese equities, currency movements can make a big difference – especially when they are volatile like last year. In 2022, the Topix index was down just 2.9 per cent in yen terms, but lost 4.5 per cent in sterling terms and 15.2 per cent in US dollar terms.

With US interest rates probably about to peak, the weakness of the yen has now partially eased and could ease further this year. “We have seen a partial reversal, but it is still quite cheap relative to history and to what we believe is the appropriate value,” says Aston. “In a short-term perspective, the current weakness of the yen is an opportunity for people to invest.”

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust does not deploy currency hedging except with dividend receipts, which provides clarity on the dividends it can pay to shareholders. Its investors have to manage the currency risk themselves, for example by diversifying their overall portfolios' geographic and currency exposure. As IC funds editor Dave Baxter has argued (The folly of currency hedging, IC 7 October 2022), this is probably a good thing given that hedging can amount to a form of market timing and create further risks.

Despite last year’s currency weakness, over the 10 years to December 2022 the Topix has overperformed the FTSE All-Share in sterling terms. Due to short-term tailwinds, and increased certainty over companies’ commitments to shareholders and dividends, Aston is feeling very bullish – on a scale of one to 10 “very close to the top end of the scale,” he says. And the trust deploys a significant level of structural gearing – debt – of around 20 per cent as of late February.

“Until we’d seen a downturn, there were still some questions in investors’ minds and even in our own minds as to whether Japanese companies were truly committed to this improvement,” Aston says. “But we’ve seen very clearly over the past two or three years that they are.”