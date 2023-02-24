Why you should care about inequality

Inequality can increase growth – but only up to a point

Research suggests that too-high inequality drags on economic development

Economics has a lot to say about income inequality. The problem is that these things often seem contradictory.

On the one hand, there is the argument that inequality can incentivise higher productivity and promote economic activity. But on the other hand, research shows that high inequality can lead to lower investment in health and education, which impairs economic growth over the longer term. We also find that richer households have a lower propensity to spend and a higher propensity to save. When income is concentrated in the hands of the few, aggregate demand can stall as a result.

If both of these arguments sound plausible, it’s because they are. Research has shown that the relationship between inequality and economic development changes depending on how unequal the country is. In 2017, International Monetary Fund (IMF) economists found that the effect of income inequality on economic growth can be positive and negative, but that at a particular level of inequality, the direction of the relationship changes. Once an economy’s net Gini coefficient reaches 27 (where zero means that everyone has the same income, and 100 means a single individual receives all the income), inequality ceases to encourage economic growth, and hinders development instead.

In December, research from asset manager DWS came to very similar conclusions, finding that a Gini coefficient of around 30 was ‘optimal’ for growth. Interestingly, the research argued that in some places inequality was ‘too low’. Scandinavian countries could theoretically trade off lower equality for marginally higher growth (although whether they would want to is another matter). The research found that inequality in G7 economies is “roughly at the optimum level”, while in many emerging economies (China, India, South Africa and Brazil – see chart) inequality is too high.

Although reducing inequality could trigger higher growth in emerging markets, tackling it is easier said than done. DWS analysts note that “the path from awareness of the problem to political action to resolve it can be rather long”, especially when political power and wealth are in the same hands. The economic backdrop is also challenging. The recent World Economic Forum warned that pressure on government budgets in developing economies could lead to spending cuts and worsening inequality – alongside social and political unrest.

Even for G7 economies with ‘optimal’ inequality, the path ahead is not clear. A European Commission (EC) report on mega-trends for the next decade argued that feelings of inequality tend to intensify in societies that are “approaching a high level of economic well-being”. The report argues that in less equal societies, “every new generation in the bottom income share will see its status improve over time”. But in more equal societies improvement is far less visible – meaning a perception of stagnation can set in.

Although getting the level of inequality ‘right’ matters for growth, it represents a particularly thorny issue when voters are grappling with the rising cost of living. The EC research warns that “even though Europe is home to the most equal societies, inequality is an issue that policymakers have to address, or populists will”. The paper proposes ‘social measures’ such as minimum wages and some form of basic income as a possible remedy.

And if policies to tackle inequality move to the political foreground, how we measure inequality will probably face increased scrutiny too. A November report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank concluded that “more systematic information about capital gains and who receives them would change the picture about income inequality levels and possibly trends as well”.

This followed on from a 2020 paper by academics at the University of Warwick, who found that including capital gains increased the total remuneration of the top 1 per cent of UK adults by 28 per cent (the figure jumped from £307,000 to £392,000). The paper argued that by ignoring capital gains and focusing only on taxable income, debate about the “appropriate policy response has been delayed”. One reduction to the capital gains tax allowance has already been announced in recent months – it is possible that more change could follow.