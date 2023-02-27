Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) expects its interim sales to rise by more than a fifth against last year after consumer spending was “more resilient” in the period than expected. The company is now more bullish on trading hopes for its full year to September.
DX (DX.)hasn’t had an easy 12 months. Share suspensions, resignations, bribery allegations, investor activism and – most recently – legal action have plagued the courier.
However, trading has proved relatively robust, with adjusted operating profit up by almost two thirds. As such, management has announced a dividend payment for the first time in six years. Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, to be paid on 31 March. JS
It’s hard to argue with the founder of Britishvolt buyer Recharge Industries, who has told the Australian Financial Review his buyout of the company’s technology and Blyth site would quickly vault both companies into the elite of world battery manufacturing. “We now have so many economies of scale, and we have a global manufacturing footprint that aligns,” he said. Aligns with what? Unclear.
Despite a predilection for vagueness, David Collard has sealed the deal for Britishvolt for “low tens of millions of pounds”, the AFR said. Recharge will focus on stationary storage instead of lithium-ion batteries for the car industry. Britishvolt failed to sign hard sales agreements with carmakers off the back of its prototypes, which partly led to its collapse at the start of the year. AH