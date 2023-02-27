Companies roundup: Bullish Primark and Dechra profits

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) expects its interim sales to rise by more than a fifth against last year after consumer spending was “more resilient” in the period than expected. The company is now more bullish on trading hopes for its full year to September.

Dechra interims disappoint Shares in veterinary medicine group Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) tumbled by more than 15 per cent in early trading after it revealed worse-than-expected interim results. In the first half of its 2023 financial year, the company’s R&D spend almost doubled to £26.5mn, while its sales and administrative expenses were up 25 per cent to £102.5mn. The result was a 44 per cent decline in pre-tax profit. Earnings per share also fell due to higher financing costs and dilution as a result of a July fundraising event. Dechra is now guiding that full year operating profit is likely to be at the lower end of analyst expectations in part due to recent US wholesaler destocking. JJ

Struggling DX brings back dividend

DX (DX.) hasn’t had an easy 12 months. Share suspensions, resignations, bribery allegations, investor activism and – most recently – legal action have plagued the courier.

However, trading has proved relatively robust, with adjusted operating profit up by almost two thirds. As such, management has announced a dividend payment for the first time in six years. Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, to be paid on 31 March. JS

Bunzl's buying spree continues Distributor Bunzl (BNZL) reported a 12 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to £635mn, with stronger volumes in the second half of the year, acquisitions and price rises pushing up revenue growth by around 10 per cent at constant exchange rates to £12bn. The company spent £322mn on 12 acquisitions last year and announced two more alongside its results – German online PPE retailer Arbeitsschutz-Express and Canadian food packaging firm Capital Paper. Purchase prices were not disclosed for the firms, which last year generated revenues of £35mn and £16mn, respectively. It upped its proposed dividend by 10 per cent to 62.7p a share, its 30th consecutive year of dividend growth. MF

Britishvolt buyer swings to stationary storage

It’s hard to argue with the founder of Britishvolt buyer Recharge Industries, who has told the Australian Financial Review his buyout of the company’s technology and Blyth site would quickly vault both companies into the elite of world battery manufacturing. “We now have so many economies of scale, and we have a global manufacturing footprint that aligns,” he said. Aligns with what? Unclear.

Despite a predilection for vagueness, David Collard has sealed the deal for Britishvolt for “low tens of millions of pounds”, the AFR said. Recharge will focus on stationary storage instead of lithium-ion batteries for the car industry. Britishvolt failed to sign hard sales agreements with carmakers off the back of its prototypes, which partly led to its collapse at the start of the year. AH