Operating profit up 63 per cent

Wider margins

DX (DX.) hasn’t had an easy 12 months. After it was suspended from Aim in January 2022, the courier faced resignations from auditors and executives, bribery allegations, investor activism and – most recently – legal action. Despite the chaos at the top, however, trading has proved robust, with adjusted operating profit up by 63 per cent at £11.6mn.