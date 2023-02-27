Today's markets: Bright start to the week

We’ve seen a slight rebound in share prices this morning following Friday’s poor form that rounded off the worst week for Wall Street this year. European markets are up in early trading with the FTSE adding 0.8 per cent and the DAX and CAC 40 going a bit stronger at 1.5 per cent. US shares are expected to push on a little and make back some of last week’s losses.

Last week’s moves summed up the year thus far nicely. Last Monday started with relative optimism about the direction of rates: namely that central banks might hold back a little as disinflation takes hold. This ideology was twice punctured, first after solid PMI data in the US underlined the US economy still has some heat in it. Then there were the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting which showed that despite chair Jay Powell’s optimism, his fellow board members were more hawkish. Markets are now pricing peak rates at 5.4 per cent in the US, up from 5 per cent.

This knocked share prices all over, but at least it has provided a bit more certainty: traders can stop planning their moves as if rates might even start falling this year. Merely eight weeks into the year and it feels as if we’ve already been through every emotion there is possible when it comes to the direction of rates.

We’re back to seeing soft and hard data in the next few days, albeit not of the same significance as those published last week. Hopefully this has much less of an impact on the direction of share prices, but it does feel as if we’re still looking for reasons for the Fed to be wrong. US durable goods data will be out later today where we expect to see some softening after bumper figures last month (slightly over-egged due to a surge in aircraft orders).

Back home, the Bank of England will release its money and credit report on Wednesday, which will give us a bit more to work with regarding our housing market and mortgage lending, a big driver of sentiment. It’s also another busy week for results, so expect to see some individual movers and shakers.

Other things to look out for will be eurozone consumer confidence today and the China manufacturing PMI on Wednesday. Also keep an eye on US jobless claims on Thursday. We don’t expect the data to tell us anything we don’t know: i.e. China manufacturing is up and the US labour market is still tight. But any surprises on these fronts and we might be back to square one.