Companies roundup: Ocado losses and AO surprises

Profitability looks like an even more elusive prospect at grocery technology company Ocado (OCDO) after it posted half a billion of losses in its year to 27 November.

Sales at the flagship retail joint venture with Marks and Spencer (MKS) fell by 4 per cent, while total sales nudged upwards by under 1 per cent. The poor retail division performance – where cash profits turned negative – and higher depreciation, amortisation, and impairment charges drove the loss. The shares fell by 9 per cent in early trading. CA

Investors mad for AO World

A healthy margin stands out in this environment and AO World (AO.) has given the market exactly what it wants – upgraded profit guidance and reassurance its cost cutting is boosting margins, rather than maintaining them. Its shares climbed a fifth on the news, reversing a downward trend starting in mid-January.

The adjusted cash profit for the financial year running to the end of March is now expected tober between £37.5mn and £45mn. This is a significant uptick on last year’s £8.5mn. AH

Abrdn assets slump and inflows dry-up Abrdn (ABDN) slipped to a statutory loss as the value of the listed stakes on its balance sheet fell by £187mn and the investment manager was forced to take £369mn in impairments linked to the unfavourable turn in market conditions. With valuations in retreat, the group's assets under management (AuM) averaged £478bn through 2022, an annual decline of 10 per cent. The portfolio bias towards Asian and emerging market economies weighed on performance, but it had few remedial options given that almost all asset classes suffered due to central bank attempts to rein in inflation. MR Read the full report here

Rotork (ROR) raised prices twice last year but still managed to sell more industrial valve actuators. Using its pricing power, it increased adjusted revenue by 11 per cent and its organic constant currency revenue by 6.8 per cent. By passing most of its cost inflation onto customers, the operating margin only fell by 20 basis points to 22.3 per cent. AS

Serco thrives in post-pandemic world Serco (SRP) has proved that it was not a one-hit Covid wonder, having offset the loss of Test & Trace contracts with new business. The government outsourcer has increased revenue by 40 per cent since the pandemic struck, and almost doubled its underlying trading profit to £237mn. JS Read the full report here

Student accommodation developer Unite Group (UTG) posted a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profit and a 4 per cent uptick in the value of its portfolio despite wider real estate market woes.

The company said demand for student accommodation is “underpinned by demographic growth, high application rates and increasing international student numbers”, leading to an increase in rental income compared with the previous year. However, revenue was down compared with last year as it did not receive a performance fee from its London Student Accommodation Venture. ML

Croda hit by customer destocking Chemical group Croda International (CRDA) grew its profits last year despite weakness in its consumer care business. The division’s organic sales growth for the second half of FY 2022 was 2.4 per cent – falling short of analyst consensus estimates of 3.2 per cent. However, sales in the company’s life sciences division – which were up 19 per cent to £682.3mn – went some way to offsetting the issues elsewhere. Management said the group is trading in line with expectations for the current financial year. Markets do not appear wholly convinced, as shares fell 5 per cent in the morning’s trading. JJ Read the full report here

Margins under pressure at Intertek

Quality control specialist Intertek (ITRK) has blamed lockdown restrictions in China and Covid-related sickness for its shrinking profit margins. However, the group still managed to grow its operating profit by 4.4 per cent, on the back of strong sales growth. JS