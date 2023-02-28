/
Companies roundup: Ocado losses and AO surprises

February 28, 2023

Profitability looks like an even more elusive prospect at grocery technology company Ocado (OCDO) after it posted half a billion of losses in its year to 27 November.

Sales at the flagship retail joint venture with Marks and Spencer (MKS) fell by 4 per cent, while total sales nudged upwards by under 1 per cent. The poor retail division performance – where cash profits turned negative – and higher depreciation, amortisation, and impairment charges drove the loss. The shares fell by 9 per cent in early trading. CA

Investors mad for AO World

A healthy margin stands out in this environment and AO World (AO.) has given the market exactly what it wants – upgraded profit guidance and reassurance its cost cutting is boosting margins, rather than maintaining them. Its shares climbed a fifth on the news, reversing a downward trend starting in mid-January.

The adjusted cash profit for the financial year running to the end of March is now expected tober between £37.5mn and £45mn. This is a significant uptick on last year’s £8.5mn. AH

Rotork squeezes more from its customers

Rotork (ROR) raised prices twice last year but still managed to sell more industrial valve actuators. Using its pricing power, it increased adjusted revenue by 11 per cent and its organic constant currency revenue by 6.8 per cent. By passing most of its cost inflation onto customers, the operating margin only fell by 20 basis points to 22.3 per cent. AS

Unite’s portfolio marked up in value

Student accommodation developer Unite Group (UTG) posted a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profit and a 4 per cent uptick in the value of its portfolio despite wider real estate market woes. 

The company said demand for student accommodation is “underpinned by demographic growth, high application rates and increasing international student numbers”, leading to an increase in rental income compared with the previous year. However, revenue was down compared with last year as it did not receive a performance fee from its London Student Accommodation Venture. ML

Margins under pressure at Intertek 

Quality control specialist Intertek (ITRK) has blamed lockdown restrictions in China and Covid-related sickness for its shrinking profit margins. However, the group still managed to grow its operating profit by 4.4 per cent, on the back of strong sales growth. JS

