Today's markets: Good news and bad news

Shares are down across the board this morning after some positive economic data in the US late yesterday. A sentence I’m sure you’re getting used to reading, despite the fact it makes little sense in and of itself.

The goods data mentioned in yesterday’s newsletter surprised on the upside (or downside, depending on how you look at it nowadays). Orders for “non-defence capital goods”, effectively a measure of business investment, rose 0.8 per cent in January from December. This tells us the US economy is still running hot, rate hikes aren’t really feeding into the economy yet, and it’s more likely we see rates higher for longer: continuing last week’s theme. Yesterday’s short upwards burst for markets was just that for now.

It’s not all about the US though. Adding to pressure more locally is inflation data from France and Spain, where 12-month February figures were up compared with January, suggesting there’s no disinflation taking hold in the eurozone. Add to this comments from European Central Bank governing council member Boris Vujcic, made to Bloomberg, where he stressed that the ECB should keep raising rates until inflation is closer to target: a long way off.

All in all, this has translated into 0.5 per cent falls for the Stoxx 500, DAX and CAC 40. The FTSE 100 also fell 0.5 per cent, being dragged down by inflation rhetoric more so than results season. There has been no bounce for share prices from the more positive political news regarding Northern Ireland, but sterling has risen slightly against both the dollar and euro.

Futures show the US markets will open around 0.3 per cent lower later today. Yields are also on the up: both the two-year and 10-year US Treasury yield rose yesterday while similar happened in Germany.

It’s another busy results day for domestic stocks; Ocado leading the way down with a 10 per cent fall after pre-tax losses in 2022 widened to £501mn, up from £177mn in 2021. It continues to blame an unwinding of pandemic-related shopping habits, where people were buying more products per shop. The results didn’t tell us much regarding consumers trading down, as its revenue per shop was still up in 2022 versus 2021, but it’s definitely one to watch as a bellwether for affluent consumer confidence. More on today’s companies news here.