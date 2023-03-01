Companies roundup: Persimmon dividend and Reckitt volumes

Shares in Persimmon (PSN) dropped 9 per cent this morning after the housebuilder slashed its dividend by three quarters. Shareholders will receive just 60p per share as a full-year dividend for the calendar year 2022 after receiving 235p in 2021.
Reckitt Benckiser’s volumes struggle
Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT) volumes felt the pain from lower post-pandemic disinfectant demand and the impact of Chinese lockdowns. Volumes fell by 2 per cent in the year to 31 December, which worsened to a 6 per cent decline in the fourth quarter.
This was offset by higher prices, which were up by 12 per cent in the last 3 months of the year. This drove revenues up 9 per cent to £14.5bn, with the top line also helped by a strong infant formula performance in the US. Pre-tax profits came in at over £3bn, bettering pre-pandemic levels. CA
Purplebricks' caveated sale process
Flailing estate agent Purplebricks (PURP) said it had received “several credible expressions of interest” from potential buyers, so has kicked off a formal sales process under (some) Takeover Panel rules. The company, which has seen its market capitalisation plummet as it tried to expand beyond a cut-price house listing website, put itself on the market last month because “the potential of the group may be better realised under an alternative ownership structure”, it said.
Purplebricks has organised an after-dark viewing experience for potential bidders, as well: The Takeover Panel has allowed bidders to remain anonymous and also won’t apply the 28-day deadline for offers to be submitted. AH
Rathbones rides interest rate boom
The propulsive power of interest rates was plain for all to see in Rathbones’ (RAT) full-year results as the asset manager and banking group saw its interest income increase by nearly five times to £18.3mn. The unexpected windfall was welcome for the company as its heavy investment to update the business with new IT infrastructure, plus the costs of integrating its recent acquisitions put considerable pressure on the bottom line.
For example, the company booked deferred acquisition costs of more than £13mn as the integration of Saunderson House, a high-end pensions and financial advisor, plus fund manager Speirs and Jeffrey accelerated during the year. Management is guiding for a return to more normal margins as those costs fall away. JH
Nichols back in the black
Last year proved to be a “challenging and unpredictable year” for drinks company Nichols (NICL), which was forced to juggle inflation, weaker consumer spending and strike action in Spain. Its full year results proved robust, however, with sales rising by 14 per cent to £165mn. Meanwhile, after a big impairment in 2021, it has returned to profitability, reporting profit before tax of £13.8mn. JS