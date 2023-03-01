Companies roundup: Persimmon dividend and Reckitt volumes

Shares in Persimmon (PSN) dropped 9 per cent this morning after the housebuilder slashed its dividend by three quarters. Shareholders will receive just 60p per share as a full-year dividend for the calendar year 2022 after receiving 235p in 2021.

Reckitt Benckiser’s volumes struggle

Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT) volumes felt the pain from lower post-pandemic disinfectant demand and the impact of Chinese lockdowns. Volumes fell by 2 per cent in the year to 31 December, which worsened to a 6 per cent decline in the fourth quarter.

This was offset by higher prices, which were up by 12 per cent in the last 3 months of the year. This drove revenues up 9 per cent to £14.5bn, with the top line also helped by a strong infant formula performance in the US. Pre-tax profits came in at over £3bn, bettering pre-pandemic levels. CA

Babcock completes business sales Babcock International (BAB) has completed the £120mn sale of its aerial emergency services businesses to investment manager Ancala Partners. The defence contractor said the sale marks the end of a planned disposal programme announced in 2021 aimed at strengthening its balance sheet. Since then, sales of business units deemed non-core have brought in around £570mn and allowed it to remove around £340mn of lease obligations. Babcock’s net debt stood at just over £1bn at the end of September, down from £1.35bn a year earlier. MF FTSE 350 Review: Ukraine drives the strategic imperative for aerospace & defence

Purplebricks' caveated sale process

Flailing estate agent Purplebricks (PURP) said it had received “several credible expressions of interest” from potential buyers, so has kicked off a formal sales process under (some) Takeover Panel rules. The company, which has seen its market capitalisation plummet as it tried to expand beyond a cut-price house listing website, put itself on the market last month because “the potential of the group may be better realised under an alternative ownership structure”, it said.

Purplebricks has organised an after-dark viewing experience for potential bidders, as well: The Takeover Panel has allowed bidders to remain anonymous and also won’t apply the 28-day deadline for offers to be submitted. AH

Just Eat's bottom line woes Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) sales held up last year even as orders fell, thanks to higher prices. The company even boasted of a positive adjusted Ebitda result for the year, of €19mn (£16.8mn), compared with a €305mn loss on the same metric in 2021. Fulfilment and staff costs rose heavily in 2022, however, and even without a massive goodwill impairment, the company’s non-adjusted profitability looks doubtful, especially with changing consumer habits and spending power. The company revealed a €4.5bn goodwill impairment for the year relating to the GrubHub acquisition and Just Eat merger, change in its cost of capital and order growth outlook, largely in the US and UK. Just Eat did report modest revenue increases in those regions, compared with a drop in sales in the Southern Europe and Australia and New Zealand division. GrubHub, which Just Eat bought in 2021, remains up for sale. AH Read more: Just Eat is an unappetising stock

Rathbones rides interest rate boom

The propulsive power of interest rates was plain for all to see in Rathbones’ (RAT) full-year results as the asset manager and banking group saw its interest income increase by nearly five times to £18.3mn. The unexpected windfall was welcome for the company as its heavy investment to update the business with new IT infrastructure, plus the costs of integrating its recent acquisitions put considerable pressure on the bottom line.

For example, the company booked deferred acquisition costs of more than £13mn as the integration of Saunderson House, a high-end pensions and financial advisor, plus fund manager Speirs and Jeffrey accelerated during the year. Management is guiding for a return to more normal margins as those costs fall away. JH

French group bids adieu to Jewson French construction materials group Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has completed the sale of the Jewson builders’ merchant group to Denmark’s Stark Group. Saint Gobain agreed a £740mn sale of the business to Stark, which is backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, in mid-December. Jewson has more than 600 sites in the UK and was expected to generate sales of around £2.3bn last year. Saint Gobain said the sale marked its exit from the UK distribution market. MF

Nichols back in the black

Last year proved to be a “challenging and unpredictable year” for drinks company Nichols (NICL), which was forced to juggle inflation, weaker consumer spending and strike action in Spain. Its full year results proved robust, however, with sales rising by 14 per cent to £165mn. Meanwhile, after a big impairment in 2021, it has returned to profitability, reporting profit before tax of £13.8mn. JS

