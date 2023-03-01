Food security has huge implications for UK stocks

Shortages to last for weeks

Behind the figures lies the fact Britain is too reliant on foreign produce

The empty fruit and vegetable shelves at UK supermarkets have highlighted the precarious nature of the nation’s food security, as analysts argue that the food industry has been badly hindered by government policy failures. At the same time, prices are skyrocketing. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said fresh food inflation hit a record high of 16.3 per cent in February, up from 15.7 per cent the previous month.

Shortages of vegetables and salad products have been driven by unexpected cold weather in Europe and North Africa.

But behind this lies the UK’s increasing reliance on overseas markets for produce as domestic production has fallen. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK tomato production fell from 93,000 tonnes in 1985 to 68,000 tonnes in 2021. Cucumber production fell from 68,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes over the same period. The population has grown a fifth since 1985.

Recent conditions have squeezed local producers further. Elevated energy costs have had a significant impact on UK fruit and vegetable growers, with many finding that production has become unprofitable. The sector has also been hit by post-Brexit labour volatility. In this context, the UK’s exposure to the risk of shortages due to international supply chain troubles has heightened and it is not expected that the current situation will normalise for several weeks at least.

UK market leader Tesco (TSCO), plus Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl, have brought in rationing policies in reaction, limiting sales of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers and more.

NFU president concerned about impact of trade deals

Events at the NFU conference last week highlighted the disconnect between industry and government on UK food policy. NFU president Minette Batters said in her opening speech that the government’s reliance on imports “must be exposed as naive in the extreme in a rapidly changing and challenging world”.

Batters added that she was “very concerned” about the potential impact of the government’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand on the domestic beef, sheep and sugar sectors.

Environment secretary Therese Coffey was booed at the conference after claiming that egg shortages in the UK were not a result of “a market failure in poultry”. Egg imports have soared after the Avian flu cull last year, while tougher operating conditions have seen many producers leaving the industry. Coffey later suggested in parliament that consumers should turn to domestic specialities such as the turnip due to the supply chain challenges.

Other than the supermarkets, which are losing out on product sales due to the lack of availability, salad and vegetable shortages have implications for other London-listed businesses reliant on food supply chains.

According to analysts at Numis, out of the companies in the broker’s coverage, food manufacturer Bakkavor (BAKK) “is likely to be the most exposed” to the impact of shortages. But the analysts added that “we do not expect a material impact on financial performance given the range of mitigating factors [Bakkavor] has been deploying”.

Convenience food supplier Greencore (GNC), which sells sandwiches and salads, is another business that faces challenges in current market conditions. Its approach to the supply chain headaches resulting from Covid-19 was to cut its product range by a quarter. The company did not respond to a request for comment on how it is dealing with the current shortages.

As well as supply chain chaos, the UK food industry continues to be challenged by longer-term labour market shortages. Worker deficits – driven by Brexit limiting EU migration, and the pandemic – have particularly hit the pig sector, leading to animal welfare concerns and culls. The total number of pigs in the UK fell by 3 per cent between June 2021 and 2022, according to the ONS, and the volume of breeding pigs collapsed by 15 per cent.

Supply chain challenges

Pork producer Cranswick (CWK) said in its latest results that its recruitment of hundreds of skilled butchers from the Philippines has helped it to mitigate labour shortages. But the company still has to deal with the impact of what Shore Capital head of consumer research Clive Black told Investors' Chronicle is the “unnecessary volatility” of the culling of the UK pig herd.

Associated British Foods (ABF) this week pointed to the lower herd as a driver of its reduced feed volumes. The Primark owner said that agriculture “market conditions continue to remain challenging with high commodity and energy costs”. It guided for lower half-year margin and profits in its division that focuses on feed production and nutrition products.

The industry has made persistent interventions to highlight the serious nature of the supply chain challenges facing the food sector. The NFU, for example, said in December that the government should urgently help facilitate the increase of the “home-grown supply of sustainable food or risk seeing more empty shelves”.

There have also been noises made within parliament about the material risks at play. The government’s environment, food and rural affairs committee warned in a report last year that labour shortages had the potential to “shrink the sector permanently”.

Shore Capital’s Black said in a recent research note that “abject policy failure and inept policy implementation [such as the time taken to replace the EU’s common agricultural policy with a UK alternative to farmer subsidies] have meant that the UK food system is hindered by the British government”.

Black argued that UK domestic production problems are down to government, rather than market, failures. He pointed to the trade support for companies in countries such as Denmark, Holland, Ireland and New Zealand as positive models and called for “radical”, structural change across UK departments of state in order to boost the position of UK food in government decision-making. Those hoping for a quick improvement to the sector might as well be waiting for the cows to home, however.

