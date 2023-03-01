Today's markets: Rising China lifts all boats

Stock markets around the world jumped into March on the back of solid manufacturing data from China. The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 are all up 0.4 per cent but Asian markets stormed ahead with a 4.2 per cent rise for the Hang Seng and China’s CSI 400 up by 1.4 per cent. US futures show the S&P 500 will open 0.1 per cent higher with the Nasdaq up 0.2 per cent.

It’s on the back of numbers that showed Chinese manufacturing expanding at the fastest pace in more than a decade, with the February PMI up to 52.6, jumping from 50.1 in Jan. The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 56.3 from 54.4. Admittedly none of this is hugely surprising given the reopening following Covid restrictions. US ISM manufacturing PMI is due later – in Jan it contracted for a third consecutive month after 28 months of growth.

Looking back on the last month, the data really does show the lack of conviction from traders and how the inflation-interest rate conundrum is really holding people back. For the month, the FTSE posted its best February since 2019, rising 1.3 per cent. However, the Dow Jones shed 4.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 was down 2.6 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 1.1 per cent. The 10-year US Treasury yield is knocking on 4 per cent.

We need to see at what point investors become comfortable with the higher for longer narrative and at what point they look through it to the sunlit uplands beyond...I think there is likely some further trouble before it turns.

Meanwhile, UK grocery inflation hit 16 per cent according to the British Retail Consortium, so it’s not getting any better. German states inflation is coming out this morning – first up saw North Rhine-Westphalia reporting an annual increase of 8.5 per cent in Feb, up from 8.3 per cent in Jan.

As discussed in yesterday’s newsletter, the damage from French and Spanish inflation figures was pretty severe and indicated the European Central Bank is going to find inflation stickier than it would like. Prepare for a 0.5 percentage point rise in the March meeting, and then another 0.5 points in May followed by another couple of 0.25 point moves. Collective eurozone inflation figures are due tomorrow.