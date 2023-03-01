Veolia ready to exploit EU environmental rules

Ever-expanding regulatory framework

Scale benefits designed to offset margin pressure

The Competition and Markets Authority highlighted the dominance of just a handful of big operators in the recycling and waste management sector last year, saying the Veolia Environnement SA (FR:VIE) acquisition of Suez would create an unbeatable conglomerate in the UK market. The competition regulator last week closed its investigation after Veolia sold off Suez’s UK waste business, but consolidation is likely to continue in the sector.

When we covered Veolia as one of our ideas of the year in January 2015, we ventured that the water, waste management and energy services utility had stolen a march on industry rivals by prioritising rationalisation strategies over the prevailing industry-wide push for market expansion. That equated to a €5bn (£4.42bn) divestment programme and the sale of transport arm Veolia Transdev.