Companies roundup: CRH's blow to the City

A day after media reports suggested the Japan’s Softbank (JP: 9984) was going to opt for a primary listing in New York for Cambridge-based chipmaker Arm, it has emerged that CRH (CRH), the world’s largest building materials supplier, is planning to shift its listing from London to New York. News of the transatlantic shift accompanied full-year results showing that the group’s cash profits trumped earlier guidance, up 8 per cent on a like-for-like basis to $5.6bn (£4.63bn).

Taylor Wimpey (TW.) posted a boost in revenue and profit in its results for the last year despite the downturn in the housing market in the latter half of 2022. And the housebuilder is confident about the future too, increasing the dividend payments to shareholders for the last year.

Is it right to be so bullish? One the one hand, its forward order book is 25 per cent down on this point last year, which is not nothing. However, the dent in it is not as severe as its peers, such as Persimmon (PSN). ML

Flutter falls as ex-US results disappoint Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) shares fell 6 per cent after the gambling giant posted ex-US earnings for the year to 31 December of £1.3bn – the lower end of its guidance. The company took a £40mn hit from “customer friendly sports results” in December. But US trading impressed, with revenues of £2.6bn at the upper end of guidance. CA Read more: Flutter's US ambitions prove the City's dwindling value

ITV (ITV) expects advertising revenue to fall by 11 per cent in the first quarter of this year, against a “challenging backdrop”. The broadcaster’s Ebitda fell by 12 per cent to £717mn in 2022 as a result of weaker ad sales and investment in ITVX, the group’s new streaming platform. Read the full story here

National Express brings back dividend National Express’ (NEX) has reinstated its dividend after revenues soared by 29 per cent to £2.8bn. The numbers outstripped market expectations, as its underlying operating profits more than doubled in the year to 31 December. Passenger numbers grew by 23 per cent, helped by customers using its coaches during train strikes. The shares rose by 12 per cent. CA

Alfa Financial makes steady progress

Asset finance software company Alfa Financial (ALFA) continued its strong progress last year. Subscription revenue increased 17 per cent and group revenue rose 12 per cent to £93.3mn. Promisingly, most of this growth was turned into extra cash – with operating cash increasing 9 per cent to £34mn. AS