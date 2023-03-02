/
Slimmer Grafton sees profits grow

But the building supplies company feels a slowdown in the home improvement rush
March 2, 2023
  • Building supplies company notes slowdown in sales volumes but prices drive revenue uplift
  • Final dividend raised to 33p

Redoing the bathroom fell down priority lists last year as energy bills and petrol prices skyrocketed, and that is reflected in building supplies company Grafton’s (GFTU) commentary around its 2022 results. 

The Selco owner has businesses in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland, and said conditions were poor across the board except in Ireland, where “the economy has proven resilient... which should support a good level of consumer spending in the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) and DIY markets”, Grafton said. 

