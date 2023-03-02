Today's markets: Falling stocks and a helpful intervention

Share prices in Europe are all down this morning as inflation, somehow, continues to dominate traders’ minds, while yields are rising across the board. Another day, and another realisation across the board that it’s going to be higher rates, for longer.

Or maybe not, if you’re Andrew Bailey. The pound also fell back yesterday after the governor of the Bank of England signalled interest rates may (or may not) have peaked, completely confusing narratives from elsewhere. After 10 consecutive hikes, he said there was not necessarily an urgent need to do more, stating: “At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing the Bank rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more.”

In any case, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3 per cent this morning while Europe’s Stoxx 600 is down 0.6 per cent.

We have to see all of the ‘higher for longer’ narratives in context. Markets have ramped bets of peak rates in the UK from around 4.25 per cent a month or so ago to around 4.75 per cent. The last time markets had lofty rate hike expectations the BoE governor was keen to push back – once they had come down the BoE thought market pricing was more appropriate.

Maybe it’s just coincidence his remarks yesterday came as data showed the UK registered its biggest drop in house prices in a decade. The ‘British problem’ for the Bank of England raising rates too far is the impact on the housing market. Thus Bailey has been very keen not to allow the market to price in too many hikes – that does not mean they are not going to emerge.

Elsewhere, eurozone’s inflation figures came out this morning which showed the 12-month headline rate fell back to 8.5 per cent last month from 8.6 per cent in January, mainly due to falling energy prices. However, core inflation rose sharply to 5.6 per cent from 5.3 per cent, and now stands at a record high. Services inflation, a sticker component, also rose sharply, as did food inflation, hitting 15 per cent, up from 14.1 per cent.

It’s likely going to be another choppy day for share and bond prices. The US 10-year has reached 4 per cent at last and the 10-year German Bund yield is at its highest since 2011. Across the pond, futures showing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq will open 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent lower later on today. This all follows a rough day yesterday for all markets except the FTSE 100 thanks to the miners outweighing bad news for house prices and housebuilders. Asian markets are also down following an over-optimistic bounce based on Chinese PMIs earlier in the week.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, and Taha Lokhandwala