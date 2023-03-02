What the war has done

From the moment Russia launched its war on Ukraine a year ago last week, there was never a doubt that it would change the world irrevocably, far more than the pandemic in whose shadow it was launched, and regardless of whether Putin’s dreams of a lightning-fast victory could be achieved.

Aside from the terrible human cost, which will bring its own consequences far into the future, the Ukraine war has shifted the axis on which geopolitical relationships and the global economy rests, and it has had deep-reaching ramifications for stock markets. To understand what lies ahead, we need to understand some of the ways the world has been altered.

First, the conflict has been a wake-up call for the West. Complacency has been replaced with hyper vigilance. It has delivered a reminder that Russia has territorial ambitions – a desire to assert its dominance across a swathe of the globe – and that it retains a deep-seated resistance to western ideology. It has added new tensions to the US/China relationship, and reinforced the urge to end manufacturing dependency on China, and neighbouring states that appear vulnerable to attack. The clampdown on spying has become more urgent, with even the EU this week prohibiting the Chinese-owned TikTok app on all official devices.