/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

Arm breaks Britain's heart with New York listing

Semiconductor designer will be pursue a US-only listing later this year
Arm breaks Britain's heart with New York listing
March 3, 2023
  • Prime ministerial lobbying comes to nothing, deepening worries about London's tech prospects
  • Arm announced strong Q3 results earlier this month

Semiconductor designer Arm has decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange rather than in London. The company’s chip designs are in almost every smart phone in the world and its decision to list in the US is a further blow to the London Stock Exchange, after building company CRH (CRH) announced it would shift its primary listing earlier in the week

In a statement released yesterday, Arm chief executive Rene Haas said: “After engagement with the British government and the Financial Conduct Authority over several months, SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a US-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders." 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data