Arm breaks Britain's heart with New York listing

Prime ministerial lobbying comes to nothing, deepening worries about London's tech prospects

Arm announced strong Q3 results earlier this month

Semiconductor designer Arm has decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange rather than in London. The company’s chip designs are in almost every smart phone in the world and its decision to list in the US is a further blow to the London Stock Exchange, after building company CRH (CRH) announced it would shift its primary listing earlier in the week.

In a statement released yesterday, Arm chief executive Rene Haas said: “After engagement with the British government and the Financial Conduct Authority over several months, SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a US-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders."