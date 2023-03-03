Brooks Macdonald keeps delivering

Saw some positive flows

Costs are under control

Brooks Macdonald (BRK) has had a reasonably fortunate run in the markets over the past 12 months, with its focus on servicing intermediaries who have long relationships with established customers proving to be far more robust than the asset-chasing strategies that have led to big losses for other managers. Still, the firm didn’t entirely escape the impact of average lower funds under management (FUM), as market turbulence affected asset prices and profits were affected by this problem.

However, Brooks' notably tight cost control helped to mitigate some of the impact of average lower FUM on the bottom line and total group costs remained stable at £44mn at a time when cost inflation has proved to be a significant issue for the sector. The company also benefited from higher interest rates, with £5mn of pure interest revenue generated in the half also helping to underpin the results. While average FUM was lower, overall there were positive flows during the reporting period of £300mn, through a combination of new client wins, existing clients adding resources and fund acquisitions, which is why the closing FUM was only £1bn lower than the same time last year at £16.2bn.

“Every business is different, but we try to offer the intermediaries we work with the opportunity to take the stress out of running their business so that they can concentrate on maintaining client relationships,” chief executive Andrew Shepard said.

Analysts at broker Panmure Gordan said that Brooks’ main appeal in investment terms was its ability to grow both organically and inorganically ahead of the market, based on the growing trend for investment outsourcing. Panmure forecasts a forward price/earnings ratio for 2023 of 14. After recent retreats, that is a speculative buy.

Last IC View: Hold, 2,233p, 15 Sep 2022

BROOKS MACDONALD (BRK) ORD PRICE: 2,035p MARKET VALUE: £331mn TOUCH: 1,955-,2,050p 12-MONTH HIGH: 2,660p LOW: 1,720p DIVIDEND YIELD: 3.6% PE RATIO: 15 NET ASSET VALUE: 929p* NET CASH: £32mn