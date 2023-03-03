Companies roundup: Persimmon gets shorted and Pearson profits

Short sellers in Persimmon (PSN) have increased their positions to a record high, following a downbeat set of results for the housebuilder. Citadel Advisors Europe, Citadel Advisors, and GLG Partners' combined disclosed shorts now amount to a 2 per cent position. Persimmon is now the most shorted it has been since the Financial Conduct Authority started recording data on short positions worth more than 0.5 per cent of a company's share capital in 2012.

The news comes after Persimmon slashed its dividend by 75 per cent in its results for the previous calendar year as it prepares for a difficult year of trading due to the housing market downturn. ML

Read more: Persimmon slashes dividend as sales slump

Digital revamp pays off for Pearson

Education group Pearson (PSON) expects to increase its adjusted operating profit by 28 per cent this year, as demand for workplace training grows. However, its full-year results reveal persistent problems in its higher education business and big restructuring charges. JS

Read more: Three companies finding light in economic darkness