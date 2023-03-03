Economic outlook: 6-10 March

US unemployment fell to a 53-year low last month, and the Fed remains concerned that a tight labour market could fuel inflationary pressures. Buoyant jobs figures this week could stoke fears of persistent inflation – and mean that US rates stay higher for longer.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan makes its final policy decision before the new governor, Kazuo Ueda, takes over next month. Ueda faces the unenviable challenge of trying to normalise monetary policy after a decade of ultra low interest rates and a ballooning balance sheet. Japanese yields jumped and the yen strengthened as his appointment was announced – he is, for now, viewed by markets as a hawkish choice.