Lithium and cobalt prices knock miners

The lithium price has fallen a quarter this year, reversing some of the gains from 2022 when the metal was bid up in a race to secure supply by the major carmakers. Cobalt, also a key component of lithium-ion batteries, has fallen by half in the past 12 months as the Chinese industry has moved towards cheaper batteries that don’t contain the metal.

These lower prices will impact London mining hopefuls trying to get projects into production, while Glencore (GLEN) has already seen a minor hit to earnings from the lower cobalt price in its 2022 accounts.

Lithium production soared in the past year, according to industry specialist SMM, which said Chinese lithium carbonate output grew 67 per cent in 2022 to 350,148 tonnes. Vicky Ding from SMM said this week that carbonate demand “fell sharply” in December while supply grew stronger, knocking the price. Liberum analyst Tom Price said there was “no evidence of a floor forming” in lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices, after 35-40 per cent price drops since November.