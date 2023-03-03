/
Steady Irish housing market benefits Cairn

The Irish housebuilder operates in a very different environment from its British peers, and its results show it
March 3, 2023
  • Profit and revenue up
  • Bullish about future delivery

Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes (CRN) continues to benefit from an Irish housing market that is faring much better than the UK’s. While UK house prices have already fallen and are projected to fall further this year, Irish house prices are forecast to keep growing, albeit at a slower pace than in previous years.

It should come as no surprise then that Cairn had its best year on record for turnover, profit and delivery in its results for the last calendar year. This year, it expects to better last year’s record delivery numbers and match last year’s sales.

