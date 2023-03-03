Today's markets: FTSE lifted by miners (and China)

More good news from China is lifting the boats today after a positive session on Wall Street gave heart to bulls. Equities in Europe took their cue from Asia after the Caixin services PMI for China rose to 55. Markets also got a boost as yields pulled back from intraday highs amid some marginally more dovish Fed speak. The 10-year Treasury yield pressed on 4.1 per cent at one point but has retreated to around 4.02 per cent, while the 2-year was at its highest in a decade.

Miners led the FTSE 100 higher by about 0.3 per cent, likely based on the ‘China data’, with the blue chips on course for a weekly gain of about one percent. The Chinese recovery is important – a smart exit from Covid and surge in demand from Chinese consumers could be all that’s needed to get the global economy out of its funk.

In Germany, the DAX added 0.9 per cent, set for a weekly gain of 1.7 per cent or so, as Lufthansa shares soared almost 6 per cent after it reported a doubling in revenues. Shares in Paris rose half a percent, set for a gain of almost 2 per cent for the week. Final European services PMIs are mixed but remain in expansion territory. Later we’re looking at the US ISM services PMI report, forecast at 54.5. US futures are flattish with the major indices heading for minor gains this week.

Turned out to be not as a choppy week as predicted in the end, but the uncertainty will remain while central banks decide what it is they need to do. Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said yesterday he favours a "slow and steady" approach to hikes, calling for a 0.25 percentage points rise, instead of 0.5, later this month. This seemed to placate markets somewhat after being on a relentless ‘higher for longer’ train for the last few days. Governor Waller was more direct saying that if data keeps coming in “too hot”, the target range will have to be raised “even more to ensure that we do not lose the momentum that was in place before the data for January were released". I would focus on Waller more than Bostic.

Yesterday’s small rise in eurozone core inflation reading only makes it more likely the European Central Bank follows up an expected 0.5 percentage point increase in March with a further half point move in May. Everyone and their dog is now piling into the 4 per cent rate consensus…but what if inflation does retreat suddenly? Hard to see inflation being adequately shoved back in the bottle without some kind of recession, though, which certainly won’t help matters.