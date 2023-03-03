Week ahead: 6-10 March

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 6 March

Interims: Craneware (CRW), Seeing Machines (SEE)

Finals: BATM Advanced Communications (BVC), Clarkson (CKN)

Companies paying dividends: Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust (7p), Paypoint (9.2p)

Tuesday 7 March

Economics: BRC retail sales, Halifax house price index

Trading updates: Ashtead Group (AHT)

Interims: dotDigital Group (DOTD), Ferguson (FERG), Revolution Bars Group (RBG)

Finals: Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG), Elementis (ELM), Foxtons Group (FOXT), Fresnillo (FRES), Greggs (GRG), H & T Group (HAT), IWG (IWG), Johnson Service Group (JSG), Just Group (JUST), Keller Group (KLR), Reach (RCH), STV Group (STVG)

Companies paying dividends: Aquila European Renewables (1.1647p), Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (0.803p)

Wednesday 8 March

Interims: Darktrace (DARK), Galliford Try Holdings (GFRD), Netcall (NET)

Finals: Bakkavor Group (BAKK), Breedon Group (BREE), CLS Holdings (CLI), Headlam Group (HEAD), Hill & Smith (HILS), Hiscox (HSX), Ibstock (IBST), Legal & General Group (LGEN), Quilter (QLT), Somero Enterprises (SOM), Spirent Communications (SPT), T Clarke (CTO), Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX), TT Electronics (TTG), Tullow Oil (TLW), Vistry Group (VTY)

AGMs: Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT), Jersey Electricity (JEL)

Companies paying dividends: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (26.95p final, 8.3p special)

Thursday 9 March

Economics: RICS housing market survey

Interims: Hansard Global (HSD), Kier Group (KIE), Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT), Volution Group (FAN)

Finals: Aviva (AV.), ConvaTec Group (CTEC), Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9), Entain (ENT), Forterra (FORT), Franchise Brands (FRAN), Harbour Energy (HBR), Informa (INF), M&G (MNG), Network International Holdings (NETW), Oakley Capital Investments (OCI), PageGroup (PAGE), Robert Walters (RWA), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX)

AGMs: CT UK Capital & Income Investment Trust (CTUK)

Companies paying dividends: Chenavari Toro Income (1.39p), Ithaca Energy (10.73p), SSE (29p)

Friday 10 March

Economics: Balance of trade, gross domestic product, index of services, industrial production, manufacturing production

Interims: Mineral & Financial Investments (MAFL)

AGMs: Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF)

Companies paying dividends: Avon Protection (25.2288p), Civitas Social Housing (1.425p), Impax Environmental Markets (2.5p), LXI REIT (1.575p), Ramsdens Holdings (6.3p), Residential Secure Income (1.29p), Victorian Plumbing Group (1.1p final, 1.7p special)

Companies going ex-dividend on 9 March

Company Dividend (p) Pay date AdEPT Technology Group 2.5 7-Apr-2023 Athelney Trust Ord 25p 7.5 6-Apr-2023 BHP Group Ltd 74.34 30-Mar-2023 Colefax Ord 10p 2.6 12-Apr-2023 Energean 24.39 30-Mar-2023 PZ Cussons Ord 10p 2.67 6-Apr-2023 Renishaw Ord 20p 16.8 11-Apr-2023 Rio Tinto Ord 10p(Reg) 185.35 20-Apr-2023 South32 3.98 6-Apr-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.