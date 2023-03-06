Companies roundup: Chaos at Home Reit and WANdisco

Beleaguered homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has confirmed two more tenants, accounting for 18.2 per cent of its rent roll, have collapsed. The company said its largest tenant Lotus Sanctuary and its seventh largest tenant Gen Liv had entered into “voluntary liquidation”.

This comes after Investors’ Chronicle revealed in September last year that another one of Home Reit’s tenants, Circle Housing & Support, had collapsed with the administrators questioning the “onerous” lease it had entered into.

Meanwhile, City AM reported this morning that Home Reit urged an ESG analysis firm to “corroborate” claims that it was adhering to sustainability claims. It follows a report from The Times on the weekend questioning the amount of money made by the person who sold Home Reit its portfolio of “run-down” houses. ML

Aston Martin’s (AML) share price was off to the races on Monday morning, taking it to a 12-month high after Fernando Alonso took third place in the first F1 race of the season.

The Aston Martin-branded race team has largely had middling results, so a podium position behind the dominant Red Bull cars (and ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren) is a serious achievement. The shares climbed a fifth to 294p.

The storied carmaker, which has struggled in public markets since listing in 2018, does not fully own the F1 team but counts it as part of its marketing effort – only £9.9mn of revenue (less than 1 per cent of the total) came from motorsport overall in 2022. AH

The merger between the West End's two biggest landlords Shaftesbury (SHB) and Capital & Counties (CAPC) has completed, creating a new company called Shaftesbury Capital. Shaftesbury is now owned by Capco and those Shaftesbury shareholders on the register at 6pm on 3 March 2023 will receive 3.356 wew Capco shares for each Shaftesbury share held. In addition, 1,095,549,228 new Capco shares will be issued to Shaftesbury shareholders on the register at 6pm on 3 March. Shaftesbury delisted this morning and its board of directors, including founding partner and chief executive Brian Bickell, have stepped down. ML

James Fisher sells nuclear unit for price of a coffee

Marine services company James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) is offloading its lossmaking nuclear decommissioning business for a “nominal consideration” of £3.

The business, which last year lost £100,000 on revenue of £51.7mn, has net assets of around £17.5mn, £8.1mn of which was goodwill. It is being sold to private equity firm RCapital, which will repay an unsecured loan of £1.2mn on completion, although James Fisher is providing a new £3.5mn secured loan to the business.

The sale will trigger a goodwill impairment and an accompanying hit to its balance sheet but chief executive Jean Vernet said it was part of an ongoing plan “to rationalise and focus the portfolio”.

James Fisher has sold three businesses in recent months, generating £18.4mn to help pay down debt, which stood at £135mn at year end. The company is also in talks with lenders about extending debt maturities, which currently range from October this year to September 2024. Its shares fell 5 per cent in early trading. MF