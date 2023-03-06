How a fiscal black hole turned into a £30bn windfall

Despite the good news, Budget giveaways are unlikely

Are public finance forecasts too volatile to prompt policy decisions?

In the aftermath of last year’s autumn statement, public finances were reportedly facing a “fiscal black hole” worth tens of billions of pounds. Less than four months later – and with the spring Budget rapidly approaching – public finances seem to be in a much better position: chancellor Jeremy Hunt has found himself with an unexpected £30bn “windfall”. How can government finances swing so dramatically?