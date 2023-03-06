Today's markets: The mining trade unwinds

European stocks have started the week on a bright-ish note following Wall Street’s best session in more than a month last Friday. But there is still an element of caution in the air following some negative news from China, which isn’t something traders have been used to in the past few weeks.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 per cent but the DAX, CAC 40 and Eurofirst 300 are all in the black to the tune of 0.2, 0.4 and 0.1 per cent respectively. Domestic stocks are more sensitive to Chinese news, given the FTSE’s mining exposure. Today’s news is that China has set itself one of the lowest gross domestic product targets in years, hinting that the big reopening boom may not be as positive for the global economy as hoped. Beijing has set a target of around 5 per cent growth for this year, creating a relatively low bar for the regime to clear. Anglo American (AAL), Rio Tinto (RIO), Glencore (GLEN) and Antofagasta (ANTO) are among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers this morning.

Elsewhere, last week’s bad streak continues to unwind. The US 10-year benchmark yield declined to below 3.95 per cent, having had a flirt with 4.10 per cent. It’s a simple case of yields declining means the stock market goes up. The tech heavy Nasdaq added almost 2 per cent on Friday, while the S&P 500 rallied clear of 4,000 and its 50-day moving average.

But it could be a difficult week for traders. US Fed chair Jay Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, providing ample headline risk potential as market participants try to decipher what the central bank does next. Powell though has a choice in his words and tone – does he push back against the bond market’s higher-for-longer acceptance of where rates are going next, or signal slightly more dovish potential should the data improve? My view is that he will set out the case for pushing rates higher and signalling that the median terminal rate dot plot will move up in a couple of weeks’ time.

Other things to look for this week include US labour market report. January’s non-farm payrolls blew well beyond forecasts, pointing to a more resilient labour market that won’t be shouting at the Fed to pause hikes. Ahead of the Friday report, ‘Jolts’ job openings and the ADP employment report will be eyed for the state of the US labour market ahead of the non-farms.

Also, China’s PPI and CPI inflation indices will be a major focus after a mixed set of numbers in January. CPI ticked up to 2.1 per cent from 1.8 per cent in December, while the monthly rate jumped to 0.8 per cent from zero in the prior month. PPI, on the other hand, declined 0.8 per cent in January.

Companies WANdisco seeks US investors with joint listing There are also updates from Aston Martin (AML), Home Reit (HOME), James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) and Shaftsbury Capital (SHB). Click here to find out what’s going on

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto