WANdisco seeks US investors with joint listing

Software company WANdisco (WAND) will pursue an additional listing in the US, saying in a statement that it was “proactively exploring this option” following press reports on the move. The company’s plan adds to concern that the London Stock Exchange will continue to lose tech stocks to New York.

Aim-listed WANdisco is one of the fastest growing companies in the UK. Last year was a breakout year for the company, which helps customers move data to the cloud – in 2022, it recorded $127mn (£106mn) of customer bookings, up from just $11.9mn in 2021. It is still not a profit generator, however.

This is likely to change when these contracts turn into revenue over the coming years. “It has never made a penny in its life and has accumulated losses, but the prospect of it becoming profitable is very real and it doesn’t need to pour lots more money into product development,” said Stifel analyst Peter McNally.