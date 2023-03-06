/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

WANdisco seeks US investors with joint listing

Another one: the fast-growing cloud computing software company is looking to access the deeper US capital markets
WANdisco seeks US investors with joint listing
March 6, 2023

Software company WANdisco (WAND) will pursue an additional listing in the US, saying in a statement that it was “proactively exploring this option” following press reports on the move. The company’s plan adds to concern that the London Stock Exchange will continue to lose tech stocks to New York. 

Aim-listed WANdisco is one of the fastest growing companies in the UK. Last year was a breakout year for the company, which helps customers move data to the cloud – in 2022, it recorded $127mn (£106mn) of customer bookings, up from just $11.9mn in 2021. It is still not a profit generator, however. 

This is likely to change when these contracts turn into revenue over the coming years. “It has never made a penny in its life and has accumulated losses, but the prospect of it becoming profitable is very real and it doesn’t need to pour lots more money into product development,” said Stifel analyst Peter McNally. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data