Companies roundup: Wincanton shares fall and retail sales rise

Shares in logistics group Wincanton (WIN) have nosedived by 25 per cent today after the company announced it had lost a contract with HM Revenue and Customs. In a trading update, the company said it was “extremely disappointed to lose this business after a well-executed implementation”.

There was additional bad news in the statement, with Wincanton also revealing that it expects profit before tax for FY 2024 to be “materially lower than current market consensus”. The company anticipates an accelerated reduction in consumer spending and customer volumes to become evident in the current financial year. JJ

UK retail volumes weak despite Valentine’s boost

UK retail sales rose by 5.2 per cent in February compared with last year, according to the British Retail Consortium. This was helped by “strong sales of fragrance and jewellery” around Valentine’s Day. But the uplift, well below current inflation rates, was driven by price increases with volumes negative. Shore Capital head of consumer research Clive Black said that the weak volume performance “has implications for supply chains and variable costs for retailers”. CA

Read more: FTSE 350 Review: Mixed bag for UK's clothing retailers

Digital sales dry up at Reach Newspaper publisher Reach (RCH) said digital revenues have fallen by 12 per cent since the start of the year, due to a decline in demand for advertising. This follows a difficult 2022, which saw operating profit sink by 27 per cent to £106mn. JS Read the full report here

Spirent’s customer cut back on telecoms investment

Tightening economic conditions has forced Spirent Communications’ (SPT) customers to pull back on spending in the second half of the year. The order intake for the year dropped 2 per cent to £623mn and management now expects revenue for this coming year to drop. AS

Read more: This structural growth stock’s sell-off looks overdone

Foxtons doubles pre-tax profit Estate agency Foxtons (FOXT) more than doubled its pre-tax profits in its results for the last calendar year. Profit before taxation increased from £5.60mn to £11.9mn, but it remains a small percentage of £140mn revenue because of the high cost of running the business. While the company said 2023 will be tougher than 2022, due to higher interest rates and inflation, it said it has “strong foundations and significant unfulfilled potential”. ML

Greggs still expanding despite cost pressures

Total sales at sausage roll seller Greggs (GRG) rose by 23 per cent to over £1.5bn in the year to 31 December against last year, but pre-tax profits were only up by 2 per cent as cost inflation of 9 per cent and a £15mn hit from the reintroduction of business rates impacted the bottom line. The company is still pushing ahead with expansion plans – it is targeting a net 150 new stores this year after a record 186 new sites were opened in 2022.

Greggs also revealed that Nigel Mills, former chair of corporate broking at Citi, has been appointed to the board with the intention of him becoming senior independent director in May. The shares fell by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Read more: M&S, Primark and Greggs show there’s life on the high street yet

Premier Foods raises full-year forecasts Premier Foods (PFD) said in an unscheduled trading update that it now expects annual results to be better than board expectations. Management forecasts a trading profit of £155mn and adjusted profit before tax of £135mn for the year to 1 April, which is around a 10 per cent uplift on last year. The improvement was driven by “broad based growth and further market share gains” in the grocery division. The shares were up by over 9 per cent. CA

Wood rejects another Apollo offer

It might take an offer from Zeus at this rate. Wood Group (WG.), the engineering and oil and gas services company, has rejected the latest offer of 237p per share from private equity giant Apollo Global Management. This is the fourth offer from Apollo and landed on Monday. Wood’s shares climbed 15 per cent on the update, to 223p. The offer was only a minor upgrade on the third bid of 230p a share. Wood was trading around 150p before it confirmed Apollo’s interest last month.

“The board believes this latest proposal continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject,” the company said. “The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.” AH