Reach hit by digital ad downturn

Cost of newsprint up 40 per cent

Difficult start to 2023

In the world of publishing, lots of energy is spent fretting about the demise of print. However, at newspaper group Reach (RCH) – whose titles include the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and the Daily Express – digital operations are more of a worry this year. Since January, digital revenues have sunk by 12 per cent, caused by weak demand for programmatic advertising. In contrast, print revenue only fell by 3.6 per cent, bolstered in part by higher cover prices.