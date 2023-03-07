Today's markets: Weak stocks and strong sterling

Stocks across Europe were a touch softer after a sluggish start to trading on Tuesday, taking the cue from a pretty nothingburger of a session on Wall Street. Things are slowly moving into the green – but there’s not a huge conviction trade here. The FTSE 100 is up 0.2 per cent while the DAX and CAC 40 are both up 0.3 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 rose by whiskers on Monday, closing near the lows of the day, whilst the Nasdaq fell 0.11 per cent having been up 1.2 per cent at one stage.

Oil pushed up to its highest in weeks – seemingly unperturbed by the China growth target story discussed yesterday, as market participants focused on declining spare capacity in the market. Attention will be on Fed chair Jay Powell’s testimony in Congress, which begins today. Until then I think we’re feeding on scraps.

China trade data showed exports and imports continued to decline in the first two months of this year. Exports fell 6.8 per cent over Jan and Feb compared with the same period in 2022 vs a forecasted 9 per cent drop. Imports contracted 10.2 per cent vs a forecasted 7.5 per cent fall. Meanwhile, Beijing said it will increase military spending by 7.2 per cent this year; China's new foreign minister has some strong words for the White House. Qin Gang said: "If the US does not hit the brake [and] continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

Pound up on strong sales

Sterling trades are firm this morning after UK retail sales held up. Cable rose to its best in a week as data showed UK retail sales for February rose 5.2 per cent from a year before vs a 4.2 per cent rise in January. But with inflation running at 10 per cent or so, this rise masks a sizeable fall in volumes. GBPUSD is hugging the rising trend line, looking to recapture the late Feb swing high around 1.2090, with the double top around 1.2150 next. Support strong at the triple bottom around the 1.1920 area.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto