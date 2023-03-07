Who will survive the EV sales crash?

Investors in electric vehicle manufacturers have been in a froth over declining sales and aggressive discounts, concerned the industry's boom has come to an end.

Tesla (US:TSLA) recently announced another round of price cuts in order to boost sales, which have dipped alongside a general global economic slowdown. Global EV sales in Janaury hit 672,000 but this was nearly 50 per cent down on December. Consultancy Rystad Energy described the drop as "one of the most dramatic collapses" witnessed. The sitiuaton was not helped after demand from China dropped after subsidies from the Chinese government came to an end.

So is the electric vehicle industry heading into a dip? Perhaps not. January's sales – while down on the previous month – were 3 per cent higher than the year before. Abhishek Murali, from Rystad, added: “The automotive market is cyclical and sales usually take a hit when subsidies change at the start of each year [in China], followed by a gradual recovery. However, the [subsidy] cuts in January hit harder than normal, triggering this dramatic collapse.”