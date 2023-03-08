Today's markets: FTSE falls as reality sets in

Stocks are lower this morning in Europe, with the FTSE 100 down around 0.8 per cent, led by declines for basic resources stocks amid some weaker China inflation data and downwards revisions to Japanese GDP overnight.

There were milder declines for the DAX and CAC 40, which are down 0.5 and 0.6 per cent respectively. Wall Street was mixed yesterday, with the Dow down a tad, the S&P 500 up a touch and the Nasdaq slightly more confidently up 0.4 per cent. The strong bid we saw for the US dollar in the wake of Tuesday’s hawkish statement from Jay Powell has eased and the US 10-year Treasury yield has held at 4 per cent, but the 2-year is still higher at 5 per cent.

We’ve heard a lot from Powell over the past two days and he has strenuously made the point that the Fed is data-dependent. We’ve had plenty of solid eco data – stronger-than-expected private payroll numbers from ADP yesterday being the latest to cement the view the US economy is holding up ok in the face of rate hikes. And we keep seeing inflation coming in hotter than we’d like.

But share prices are holding up, too: the FTSE is marking time around 7,900, close enough to its recent all-time high to suggest there is no grave concern about the global economy. The DAX holds just a little way off its best since Jan 2022; in the US the S&P 500 is still over 10 per cent above its lows. The UK and US aren’t far off flat for the week thus far, while Germany is up solidly.

The problem is this: The Fed looked at a batch of data and saw disinflation and ignored what was going on around them. So sticking with a 0.25 point rate rise this month would risk further loosening of financial conditions, which will only make the job to tame inflation harder. Unless there is a stinker of a jobs report tomorrow, the Fed will either need to go with a 0.5 point rise or do 0.25 and stress the terminal rate will be much higher. And this comes back to the central dilemma – once a structural inflationary dynamic is let loose, the only way to rein it back in is to crash the economy and therefore share prices.

At some point, the data will show the economy cooling and then stocks will come under some serious pressure. The reacceleration of interest rates will seal the deal.

Companies The hiring spree is over – now companies have too many workers Short seller alleges corruption by Atlantic Lithium WANdisco suspends trading after potential fraud There are also updates from Aviva (AV.), Boohoo (BOO), Bellway (BWY), Entain (ENT), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX), Kier Group (KIE), Hammerson (HMSO), Harbour Energy (HBR), PageGroup (PAGE), NWF Group (NWF), IQE (IQE) and Volution (FAN). Click here to find out what’s going on

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto