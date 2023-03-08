Trusts being exposed to Darwinism is good for investors

A fund dedicated to all things investment trusts has arrived at a crossroads. Migo Opportunities (MIGO), a closed-ended fund that buys investment trust shares, has served six months’ protective notice on investment manager Premier Miton. The decision, prompted by the resignation of Premier Miton employee (and MIGO lead portfolio manager) Nick Greenwood, will see the board think about who should run its investments in future.

It’s worth noting that MIGO should pretty much stick to its knitting in many respects. Greenwood will stay involved with the portfolio until 2024. The options being reviewed by the trust’s board will include a proposal from Premier Miton, and the investment strategy is itself not expected to change. But it’s interesting to see that trusts operating in more niche corners of the investment universe are still exposed to the disruptions – and sometimes an element of Darwinism – that we might more readily associate with more mainstream funds.

Let me give a few examples. Aquila Energy Efficiency (AEET) recently failed a continuation vote, meaning that by 28 August the board must “recommend to shareholders whether the company be reconstructed, reorganised or placed into liquidation, having explored all options and determined the best solution including discussing the options with the company’s shareholders”.