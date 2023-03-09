/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Short seller alleges corruption by Atlantic Lithium

Blue Orca Capital claims Atlantic Lithium bribed a Ghanaian politician to gain favour. The company denies the report
Short seller alleges corruption by Atlantic Lithium
March 9, 2023

Atlantic Lithium (ALL), which has seen its share price soar off the back of its lithium holdings in Ghana in the past two years, has come under fire from a US short seller, which alleges "textbook corruption" took place when the company bought two exploration sites from the son of a politician. 

Atlantic's shares plunged late on Wednesday after the report was published, falling 42 per cent to 21p. The shares rebounded to 28p on Thursday morning, after Atlantic said in a statement that Blue Orca's chief investment officer Soren Aandahl's claims were "ungrounded". 

The company said it bought the Saltpond and Cape Coast prospecting licences "following appropriate due diligence". The mining hopeful did underline the fact the terms of the deal meant the son of opposition politician Johnson Asiedu Nketiah would be unlikely to receive any payments from the 2.5 per cent royalty that was part of the sales price, on top of £280,000 worth of Atlantic shares.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data