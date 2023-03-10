A lot needs to go right for VW to shake off its low rating

European Union (EU) members postponed a planned vote due on 6 March that could have put an end to sales of new CO2-emitting cars from 2035. The postponement came after Germany questioned its support for the terms of legislation agreed upon last October. He who pays the piper calls the tune apparently.

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport takes the view that the use of synthetic fuels should remain possible after the deadline, yet it appears that Brussels has yet to offer sufficient detail on this score.

The proposed legislation would effectively ban the sale of cars powered by internal combustion engines from that date. For European automakers it heightens the imperative to invest heavily in new plant and/or to redefine their product processes and ranges, all of which must be in train well in advance of the cut-off point.