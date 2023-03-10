Companies roundup: Robert Walters dividend and Hargreaves fee cut

In a year noteworthy for imbalances in the global recruitment market and significant wage inflation, Robert Walters (RWA) announced double-digit percentage growth in reported profits, while group revenues headed north of £1bn.

The profits boost was delivered despite a sizeable increase in administrative expenses, so earnings settled at 56.2p a share, a 21 per cent increase over 2021. Cashflow generated from operating activities came in at £59.6mn against £42.7mn last time around, so management felt able to recommend a final dividend of 17p, a rise of 13 per cent on the prior year. MR

Travel rebounds at FirstGroup

FirstGroup (FGP) has upped its profit forecasts for 2023, as more people hop aboard its buses. The transport company said bus passenger volumes had reached 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, helped by the government’s £2 fare cap scheme which started in January and which has been extended until June. Driver shortages are also easing “in certain locations”. National Express (NEX) was similarly cheerful last week, after its revenues outstripped both pre-pandemic levels and consensus City expectations.

At First Rail, demand for open access routes – which bear cost and revenue risk – was also “stronger than anticipated”. A question mark still hangs over the group’s Avanti West Coast line, however, and its TransPennine Express contract. In November, analysts at Peel Hunt predicted that the group’s adjusted Ebit would rise by 38 per cent to £147mn in the year to March 2023. JS

Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has reduced its fees on Junior Isas (Jisas) and Lifetime Isas (Lisas), but the bulk of the platform's Isa customers are unaffected. From 13 March, Jisas will not be charged any platform or dealing fees. The annual platform fee for Lisas will be reduced from 0.45 per cent to 0.25 per cent. This will apply for stocks (for which the fee remains capped at £45 a year) and on the first £1mn of funds. For funds, the fee is currently 0.45 per cent on the first £250,000, and 0.25 per cent between £250,000 and £1mn. But the change only benefits a minority of customers, with fees on standard stocks and shares Isas remaining the same. The platform boasts a total of 1.77 million clients, but at the end of February it had about 116,000 active Lisas and 167,000 active Jisas. Experts were quick to denounce the move as window dressing. Mark Polson, principal of investment consultancy at the lang cat, argued that while a price cut is a good thing, "we aren't huge fans of reprices where one segment of customers benefits at the expense of another." Holly Mackay​, founder of Boring Money, said the change did make HL's Junior Isa very attractive. However, she added: "Fidelity also has no service fee, so there is a gauntlet here which other platforms may choose to pick up." Mr Polson said it was unlikely Hargreaves' costs for hosting Lisas and Jisas was any different to a standard Isa. "If you're going to cut prices, that's great, but make sure those cuts are fair and proportionate across the board," he added. VC

Seplat boss ‘restrained’ from running company

Nigerian oil and gas company Seplat Energy (SEPL) has announced a bizarre court order blocking chief executive Roger Brown from running the company. A court in Nigeria brought the order on the request of shareholders who said Cooke “organised a site visit for a number of its major shareholders to the company’s operations, cancelled some catering and landscaping contracts, and introduced a new job performance rating”. Sounds like normal CEO work to us.

Seplat said the allegations were a “spurious and vindictive reaction to the board’s enforcement of corporate governance standards”. The chair and independent directors will run the £700mn company while Brown has a week off. The whole statement is worth reading in full.

SigmaRoc puts new cash to work Quarries owner SigmaRoc (SRC) completed two acquisitions following its £30mn equity raise last month. The company has bought Belgian ready-mixed concrete supplier Goijens Concrete and Finnish limestone supplier Juuan Dolomiittikalkki. It paid £12mn for the pair, with the former being bought for 5-times cash profits and the latter for 6-times. SigmaRoc raised £30mn last month to partially fund 10 potential acquisitions and four organic investment projects that are expected to cost a combined £47mn. It expects to generate around £9mn of this through the disposal of three non-core assets. MF

Berkeley reassures market of high-end demand

Having a pool of cash-rich (and just plain wealthy) buyers means homebuilder Berkeley Group (BKG) is insulated from the impact on the housing market of interest rates shooting up. In a trading update, the company has reiterated its full-year guidance for a pretax profit of £600mn. The company has lowered its sales forecast for the year already, however, from £2.3bn to just greater than £2bn. “Sales pricing throughout this trading period has remained firm and above business plan levels,” the company added.

Management was less pleased with the ongoing discussions with government over the cladding remediation agreement. The deadline to sign is on Monday, and Berkeley said it was still “working through the associated procedural matters” with Michael Gove’s department. Not signing will stop its ability to operate. It’s going to be a busy weekend for Berkeley’s execs. AH

