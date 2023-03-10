Companies roundup: Robert Walters dividend and Hargreaves fee cut

In a year noteworthy for imbalances in the global recruitment market and significant wage inflation, Robert Walters (RWA) announced double-digit percentage growth in reported profits, while group revenues headed north of £1bn.
The profits boost was delivered despite a sizeable increase in administrative expenses, so earnings settled at 56.2p a share, a 21 per cent increase over 2021. Cashflow generated from operating activities came in at £59.6mn against £42.7mn last time around, so management felt able to recommend a final dividend of 17p, a rise of 13 per cent on the prior year. MR
Travel rebounds at FirstGroup
FirstGroup (FGP) has upped its profit forecasts for 2023, as more people hop aboard its buses. The transport company said bus passenger volumes had reached 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, helped by the government’s £2 fare cap scheme which started in January and which has been extended until June. Driver shortages are also easing “in certain locations”. National Express (NEX) was similarly cheerful last week, after its revenues outstripped both pre-pandemic levels and consensus City expectations.
At First Rail, demand for open access routes – which bear cost and revenue risk – was also “stronger than anticipated”. A question mark still hangs over the group’s Avanti West Coast line, however, and its TransPennine Express contract. In November, analysts at Peel Hunt predicted that the group’s adjusted Ebit would rise by 38 per cent to £147mn in the year to March 2023. JS
Seplat boss ‘restrained’ from running company
Nigerian oil and gas company Seplat Energy (SEPL) has announced a bizarre court order blocking chief executive Roger Brown from running the company. A court in Nigeria brought the order on the request of shareholders who said Cooke “organised a site visit for a number of its major shareholders to the company’s operations, cancelled some catering and landscaping contracts, and introduced a new job performance rating”. Sounds like normal CEO work to us.
Seplat said the allegations were a “spurious and vindictive reaction to the board’s enforcement of corporate governance standards”. The chair and independent directors will run the £700mn company while Brown has a week off. The whole statement is worth reading in full.
Berkeley reassures market of high-end demand
Having a pool of cash-rich (and just plain wealthy) buyers means homebuilder Berkeley Group (BKG) is insulated from the impact on the housing market of interest rates shooting up. In a trading update, the company has reiterated its full-year guidance for a pretax profit of £600mn. The company has lowered its sales forecast for the year already, however, from £2.3bn to just greater than £2bn. “Sales pricing throughout this trading period has remained firm and above business plan levels,” the company added.
Management was less pleased with the ongoing discussions with government over the cladding remediation agreement. The deadline to sign is on Monday, and Berkeley said it was still “working through the associated procedural matters” with Michael Gove’s department. Not signing will stop its ability to operate. It’s going to be a busy weekend for Berkeley’s execs. AH
